Investigators offer reward in search for 3rd person linked to toddler drug death

Breanna Edelstein, The Eagle-Tribune, North Andover, Mass.
·1 min read

Feb. 26—LONDONDERRY — Local police partnering with the U.S. Marshals Office and Drug Enforcement Administration are asking the public to help find Dana Dolan, 25, wanted in connection to the death of a 21-month-old girl.

Londonderry police issued a statement Friday morning explaining that Dolan is sought on an arrest warrant alleging negligent homicide, manslaughter/reckless conduct, and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.

The charges stem from an incident in November 2020, during which a toddler ingested fentanyl and died.

The girl's parents, Mark Geremia, 32, of Northfield, and Shawna Cote, 29, of Tilton, were arraigned this week on a long list of charges, most notably negligent homicide, a special felony charge of manslaughter and falsifying physical evidence, according to court documents.

A Londonderry police affidavit alleges the three adults used drugs several times in the cab of a pick-up truck while the toddler, who eventually died, and her sister, 4, were close by.

Investigators say Dolan was last known to be in the Tilton, Northfield and Laconia areas, where he has family, friends and associates.

Anyone who helps Dolan in his effort to avoid arrest is subject to criminal prosecution.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Possible sightings should be reported by calling the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, local police, or 911.

Officials describe Dolan as a white man, 6 feet tall and 130 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

