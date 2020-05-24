Investigators Say One Man Shot Ahmaud Arbery. Why Are Three Charged With Murder?

ATLANTA — Three shots were fired in the confrontation that killed Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old black man who was chased by white men as he ran through their southeastern Georgia neighborhood. The authorities said Travis McMichael, who with his father and a neighbor pursued Arbery, pulled the trigger.

Yet all three men have been charged with murder.

Arbery’s death was captured on a graphic video and posted online more than two months after he was killed Feb. 23, provoking widespread outrage. It also instigated sweeping investigations into the killing, the Glynn County Police Department’s handling of the case and eventually the murder charges.

McMichael and his father were charged with murder and aggravated assault this month. And Thursday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested William Bryan, who recorded the video. He faces charges of felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment, the authorities said.

Here are the key facts of the case, and why the authorities said all three men were charged with killing Arbery.

Playing a part in the fatal confrontation justifies a murder charge, prosecutors said.

Gregory McMichael, a former police officer and investigator for the local district attorney, had joined in the pursuit, the authorities said. According to a police report, McMichael said he saw Arbery running through his neighborhood and thought he looked like the suspect in a rash of nearby break-ins.

In Bryan’s case, the authorities said, he had tried to help detain Arbery, which contributed to his death.

“Felony murder is a crime in Georgia where you’re committing a felony crime and that crime ends up in the death of another human being,” Vic Reynolds, the GBI director and a former district attorney, explained at a news conference Friday.

“As the warrant indicated, he’s charged with an underlying felony and he’s also charged with felony murder,” Reynolds added. “So, we believe the evidence would indicate his underlying felony helped cause the death of Ahmaud Arbery.”

Booking photos released by the Glynn County (Georgia) Detention Center show Gregory McMichael, left, and his son Travis McMichael. (Glynn County Detention Center via The New York Times) More

Arbery’s family pushed for additional charges.

S. Lee Merritt, a lawyer for Arbery’s family, recently said he believed that because Bryan had participated in the chase and “corralled” Arbery, he should be arrested along with the McMichaels, who were charged May 7 with murder and aggravated assault.

“We know it’s not only the man who pulled the trigger,” Merritt said.

Most states have laws similar to Georgia’s.

There have been cases where people have been sentenced to death for having a contributing role in a murder case.

A recent example was the execution of Nathaniel Woods, who had been convicted in Alabama in connection with the fatal shooting of three police officers in Birmingham. Another man fired at the officers in what prosecutors described as an ambush. Still, prosecutors argued that Woods had helped orchestrate the attack, making him just as guilty as the gunman.

Woods was put to death March 5 against the backdrop of considerable criticism, as his supporters argued that the handling of his case had been rife with flaws. The gunman remains on death row.

Bryan’s lawyer argues that prosecutors have gone too far.

Kevin Gough, Bryan’s lawyer, said his research had indicated that “there is no precedent” in Georgia law for the prosecution of Bryan.