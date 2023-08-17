Investigators Perplexed by Jason Adams' Crime Scene
A.D.A. Steven Nuzzi and Det. Scott Wagner grapples with puzzling crime scene details.
A.D.A. Steven Nuzzi and Det. Scott Wagner grapples with puzzling crime scene details.
"If you’re fat, you’re supposed to try to not be," Ivy Snitzer said.
2023 began with recession calls across Wall Street, but a consistent flow of stronger than expected data now has a closely watched indicator projecting the best quarter for economic growth since 2021.
Netflix has released the first teaser for its Scott Pilgrim anime, 'Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.' The show, which features the entire main cast of the movie 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,' will debut on November 17th.
The limited-edition Mercedes-AMG SL63 Manufaktur Big Sur Edition is a sunset-inspired roadster with orange paint, specific interior accents, and a big V8.
Washington's progressive criminal justice reforms appear to be backfiring as frustration with killings and carjackings mounts.
X, formerly Twitter, has started rolling out a new feature for paid users to show off some of their posts through a new 'Highlights' tab. The social network updated its Blue/X Premium support page to include details about the highlights feature. "Feature your best posts by Highlighting those posts and they’ll appear on your profile in a dedicated tab," the description of the feature said.
The star of "Bullet Train" also says she's grateful for her dogs because they help her get regular exercise, even when she doesn't do an intense workout.
New guidelines lay out how health content will be reviewed.
“I think it was unnecessary," Chris Christie, a former federal prosecutor, said on Fox News. He argued that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should have stood aside after the special counsel’s office brought charges against former President Donald Trump in two cases.
Take it from over 10,000 Amazon aficionados: These 'buds rock. Grab them while they're just $15.
The harassment of Georgia election worker Ruby Freeman was included in the racketeering charge against former President Donald Trump and his alleged co-conspirators by Fulton County grand jurors.
WhatsApp is testing the ability to create stickers using generative AI. According to WABetaInfo, the feature is available to a small number of testers through the Google Play Beta Program, but Meta is seemingly preparing to roll it out more broadly in the coming weeks.
The Orioles are MLB's most profitable team for bettors this season.
Warren Buffett made few changes to his stock holdings in the second quarter, but new bets on US homebuilders suggest some optimism from the "Oracle of Omaha" about the US housing market.
Snap up a set of zero-gravity chairs for over 50% off, a vintage-style bed at over $200 off and a portable AC unit from Black+Decker at 40% discount.
The "Sopranos" actor spoke about the challenges surrounding scenes he did with actress Drea de Matteo.
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 are foldable phones' big moment.
The Cowboys were good last season, but not good enough.
'Water is the medium in which most of our metabolic processes take place,' says registered dietitian Scott Keatley.
Seniors on Social Security can likely expect a paltry 3% COLA next year as inflation cools.