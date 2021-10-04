California oil spill cause probed; storm threatens cleanup

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (Reuters) -Federal and state investigators on Monday were probing what caused some 3,000 barrels of crude oil (126,000 gallons) to leak into the Pacific Ocean off the coast of southern California, as an approaching storm threatened cleanup efforts.

Huntington Beach, about 40 miles (65 km) south of Los Angeles, was hit hardest with some 13 square miles (34 square km) of ocean and portions of its coastline "covered in oil," said Mayor Kim Carr.

Beaches were closed and dead fish and birds were washing up on the shore.

Officials said the oil appeared to come from a production platform operated by Beta Offshore, a California subsidiary of Houston-based offshore crude oil producer Amplify Energy Corp.

Amplify on Monday did not immediately return a call seeking information but on Sunday, Amplify executive Martyn Willsher said a pipeline carrying oil from the platform had been shut off and its remaining oil suctioned out. Divers were trying to determine where and why the spill occurred, he said.

Accuweather reported that a coming storm in the Los Angeles area could hamper cleanup efforts. The storm could bring higher swells into the area beginning late in the day and continuing through Tuesday.

Federal officials have stepped up scrutiny of aging and idled offshore energy pipelines. Energy companies have built 40,000 miles (64,000 km) of oil and gas pipelines in federal offshore waters since the 1940s.

Regulators have failed to address the risks from idled pipelines, platforms and other infrastructure on the sea floor, the watchdog U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) said this year.

"As pipelines age, they are more susceptible to damage from corrosion, mudslides and sea floor erosion," GAO said.

Twenty-three oil and gas production facilities operate in federal waters off the coast of California, according to the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management. Beta Operating Co has three platforms, including Elly, the processing platform near where the leak occurred.

Officials deployed 2,050 feet (625 meters) of protective booms, which help contain and slow the oil flows, and about 3,150 gallons had been recovered on Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

(Reporting by Jonathan Allen, Gene Blevins and Jessica Resnick Ault; Editing by Gary McWilliams, David Gaffen and David Gregorio)

