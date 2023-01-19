Investigators recovering body believed to be missing Collin County woman

Authorities in Grand Prairie found a body Wednesday afternoon, and the Collin County Sheriff’s Office was working on recovering it that night, according to Grand Prairie police.

Sheriff’s investigators believe the body may be that of Kayla Kelley, a Collin County woman who went missing Jan. 11, Star-Telegram media partner WFAA reported.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office did not immediately reply to a Star-Telegram request for information Wednesday night.

Sheriff’s officers arrested Ocastor Ferguson, 32, WFAA reported. Ferguson’s house was about a mile away from the site where authorities found the body, near Prairie Oak Boulevard and Hollow Drive.

Kelley went missing after she found out Ferguson had been dating her under a fake name, telling her his name was Kevin, and she found out that he had a family, WFAA reported. While authorities were searching for Kelley, police in Frisco discovered her car on a deserted county road.

Kelley’s friends said that, while she was reported missing Jan. 11, they hadn’t seen her in days, WFAA reported.

Ferguson was arrested on charges of kidnapping during the investigation and was being held on $1 million bond. Police have not yet announced any new charges.