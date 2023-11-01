Investigators refer charges against man shot by Kaukauna police in September

APPLETON – Appleton Police Department said Wednesday it referred charges to the Outagamie County District Attorney's office against the 28-year-old man shot by a Kaukauna police officer in September.

Charges include recklessly endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent and fleeing/eluding an officer, according to a news release Wednesday from Appleton police, the agency that investigated the shooting.

The Post-Crescent is not currently naming the man, since formal charges were not filed by the district attorney's office as of Wednesday afternoon.

Last month, the county district attorney's office and Appleton police concluded that the Kaukauna officer, Sergeant Michael Frank, was justified in the shooting.

On Sept. 13, a stolen vehicle carrying a juvenile runaway pulled into the garage around 8 p.m. at a house on Diedrich Street. Kaukauna police officers used squad cars to block the vehicle in.

Frank yelled for the driver of the stolen car to stop, and the driver reversed out of the garage, hitting Frank's arm with the vehicle, according to police. Frank fired one round and struck the driver in the shoulder, police said.

The driver was taken to the hospital, and two juvenile passengers in the vehicle were uninjured.

Appleton police said it completed its investigation into the shooting.

"We would like to express our gratitude to the Fox Valley for their cooperation and support during this investigation," the department said in the release. "We understand the impact such incidents can have on our community, and we are committed to upholding the law and maintaining public safety."

Reporter Rebecca Loroff contributed to this story.

Reach Becky Jacobs at bjacobs@gannett.com or 920-993-7117. Follow her on Twitter at @ruthyjacobs.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Appleton police refer charges against man shot by Kaukauna police