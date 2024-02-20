Investigators release 911 calls from custodial mother accused of killing 5-year-old

***Warning: Details in this story are disturbing.***

BROOKLYN, Ohio (WJW) – For the first time, investigators have released 911 calls from the woman accused of killing her 5-year-old custodial son, activating an Amber Alert and statewide search last week.

The 911 calls were released as part of an ongoing murder investigation.

As the entire state searched for 48-year-old Pammy Maye, a disheveled woman wearing plastic bags on her feet entered the Cenveo manufacturing company on Tiedeman Road and they called 911.

In the call released Monday, you can hear Maye crying and refusing to give her name.

“Hi, what’s going on?” the dispatcher said.

“Can you call my husband?” Maye said while crying.

“What’s his last name?” the dispatcher said.

“His last name is Maye,” she said.

It was Thursday night in Northeast Ohio. Maye hadn’t been seen since 3 a.m. Wednesday in Columbus, when her husband called 911 saying she told him she’d hurt their custodial 5-year-old son, Darnell Taylor, but had a plan, triggering an Amber Alert.

Her Jeep was located at a Brooklyn apartment complex, just a mile from the business where dispatchers were keeping her on the line.

“You’re not hurt?” the dispatcher said.

“No,” Maye responded.

“Do you need an ambulance at all?” the dispatcher said.

“I just need to talk to my husband please,” Maye said.

Attempts to contact her husband were unsuccessful at that point, but she kept asking.

As police arrived, she was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, then booked into the Cuyahoga County Jail.

Investigators say Maye’s arrest led them to Darnell’s body in a Columbus area sewer drain.

She’s now facing murder, kidnapping and child endangering charges in Franklin County.

With many questions surrounding Darnell’s death, authorities have not yet said why Maye came to Northeast Ohio or when she will be transferred back to Franklin County to face those charges.

