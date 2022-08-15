Investigators release photos of ‘person of interest’ in west Belleville homicide

Agents with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis and Belleville Police have issued security camera images of a person they believe may have information about a homicide in West Belleville Friday.

Deante J. White, 33, was shot and killed in the 9800 block of West Main Street, according to a release from the Major Case Squad, which activated 12 investigators to comb the scene for leads.

The posted on Twitter pictures of a person entering a nearby business. They appear to be wearing a long black coat or hooded sweatshirt and a mask over their nose and mouth.

No other description was given. Investigators refer to that person only as “a person of interest.”

The commander of the Major Case Squad, Mark Kuechle, said Belleville police received a call about the shooting at approximately 10:45 p.m.

When responding police officers arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said White was pronounced dead at 1:14 a.m. at the scene.

Approximately 12 investigators are assigned to the Major Case Squad that is being led by Kuechle.

Anyone with information who has information about the homicide or the person in the security photos is asked to call the Major Case Squad at 618-355-9793 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

