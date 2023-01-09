Investigators remove items from home of missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe

Investigators were seen on Sunday taking items from missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe's home.

Ana Walshe, 39, disappeared on New Year's Day when she was expected to take a rideshare to Logan International Airport in Boston to board a flight to Washington, D.C. However, she never boarded the flight, and it is unclear if she took a rideshare.

She was heading to D.C. to work at her job in real estate. Walshe was initially planning to fly to D.C. on Tuesday but left earlier because of "some type of emergency" at work, Cohasset Police said.

Walshe was reported missing on Wednesday by her husband, Brian, and her employer.

Police and investigators chatting after putting items into car, taken from Walshe home at 516 Chief Justice Cushing Highway, Cohasset, MA, after Brian Walshe and children departed.

Images and video taken by Fox News Digital of the Walshe home on Sunday show investigators taking equipment inside the home and removing items from the residence. It is unclear what exactly was taken from the home.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Cohasset Police and the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office for more information on what investigators took from the home.

Ana Walsh, left, has been missing since New Year's Day. Her husband, Brian Walshe, right, was spotted leaving their home in Cohasset, Mass., Sunday as police returned to search the property.

"She's a loving and loyal wife and mother of three beautiful boys," Alissa Kirby, identified as another friend of Walshe, said in an interview with WCVB.

Walshe has not had a digital footprint for the past week and her phone has been turned off since New Year's Day, according to police.

Investigators bringing equipment into Walshe home at 516 Chief Justice Cushing Highway, Cohasset, MA, after Brian Walshe and children departed.

Also on Sunday, Walshe's husband was arrested and charged with misleading a police investigation, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office.

Brian Walshe, 46, was taken into custody and will be arraigned at Quincy District Court on Monday.

This is not Brian Walshe's first brush with the law. He pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Boston in 2021 after being arrested a few years earlier for selling two fake Andy Warhol paintings to a South Korean buyer for $80,000, federal prosecutors said.

Police said that case appears to be unrelated to Ana Walshe's disappearance.

Investigators outside Walshe home at 516 Chief Justice Cushing Highway, Cohasset, MA.

Nearly two dozen state troopers and three K9 teams search the wooded areas near the Walshe home on Friday and Saturday before calling off the search. Cohasset Police and Massachusetts State Police returned to the home on Sunday morning.

Fox News' Paul Best contributed to this report.