Investigators renew search for missing Old Forge businessman

Mar. 28—OLD FORGE — Authorities searched the Connell's Patch section Tuesday as part of the investigation into pizzeria owner Robert Baron Sr.'s disappearance amid a renewed plea for anyone with information to come forward.

As dozens of law enforcement officials from multiple agencies converged on the neighborhood, Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell confirmed in a statement the activity was related to the ongoing probe into the fate of the businessman. On Tuesday evening, Powell said the search would resume Wednesday.

Members of Baron's family reported him missing after he did not show up at his restaurant, Ghigiarelli's Pizza, on Jan. 26, 2017. He was last seen at the business around 11 p.m. the previous day.

Inside Ghigiarelli's, investigators found evidence of a violent assault. Multiple searches in and around the borough in the years since have turned up no trace of the missing man.

Although his body has not been located, detectives believe Baron "was likely the victim of a homicide," Powell said in his statement.

It was unclear what prompted Tuesday's search and what, if anything, investigators found.

In a text message later Tuesday, Powell said his office will not share any specifics about the activity in order to protect the integrity of the case.

The operation appeared to focus on two locations in the Connell's Patch area.

By late Tuesday morning, more than two dozen law enforcement and other vehicles were parked in a staging area just south of the athletic fields at the borough's Pagnotti Park. They included the Lackawanna County Mobile Command Center, which arrived shortly after 11:30 a.m.

A state police helicopter also circled overhead.

An Old Forge police vehicle blocked access to the staging area at Connell Street, and a borough officer turned back Times-Tribune staff members who tried to approach along the athletic fields.

Other searchers staged nearby at the Popple Bros. Coal Co. property off Coxton Road. Police and emergency vehicles were seen leaving that area around 3 p.m.

Story continues

Baron's daughter, Brittany Baron, said the family was informed Tuesday morning the search would take place but was not told whether investigators received new information about her father's disappearance.

As of mid-afternoon, she had not received any updates.

"I'm just trying not to get my hopes up too much," she said.

In his statement, Powell said that thanks to recent advancements in forensic technology, "previously unexplored investigative avenues are now being pursued" with the assistance of borough police, state police and the FBI.

However, community members remain a vital resource as investigators seek answers, he said.

"We know there are people who have information regarding the circumstances of Robert's disappearance or death who have not yet spoken with law enforcement. ... Regardless of how insignificant you feel your information might be, or whether you think we are already aware of it, please contact us and allow us to make that determination," Powell said.

He said other people may be hesitant to share information because of "close relationships" with individuals involved in Baron's disappearance or out of concern for their safety or reputation.

"No matter the circumstances, it is not too late to come forward and help give Robert's family and friends the answers they deserve," the district attorney said.

His office has a designated hotline, 570-963-6311, and a designated email address, lackawannada@lackawannacounty.org, where people can share information, which can be done anonymously, he said.

As he and his wife Sandy walked near the Pagnotti Park athletic fields and viewed the police activity Tuesday morning, Old Forge resident Dave Hill said he hoped it will mean closure for Baron's wife, Maria, and her children.

"I'll feel immense relief for the family," he said.

Contact the writer: dsingleton@timesshamrock.com; 570-348-9132