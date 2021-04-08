Investigators in Matt Gaetz inquiry looking into Bahamas travel, sources say

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tom Winter and Phil Helsel
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Federal investigators are looking into Rep. Matt Gaetz's travel to the Bahamas with women and specifically whether those women were paid to travel for sex, which could violate federal law, a law enforcement official and another person familiar with the matter said.

Investigators are also looking into whether Gaetz, R-Fla., and one of his associates used the internet to search for women they could pay for sex, the sources said.

Gaetz, who has not been charged with any crime, has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

There has been no response to a request for comment sent to his representatives.

In a statement to CBS News, which first reported that investigators were looking into a trip to the Bahamas, a spokesperson said Gaetz denies the insinuations.

"Rep. Gaetz has never paid for sex, nor has he had sex with an underage girl. What began with blaring headlines about 'sex trafficking' has now turned into a general fishing exercise about vacations and consensual relationships with adults," the spokesperson said.

The New York Times reported last week that the Justice Department was investigating whether Gaetz had had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and had paid for her to travel with him, citing three people briefed about the matter.

Law enforcement sources have confirmed to NBC News that the investigation originated from an inquiry into someone else, Joel Micah Greenberg, who is awaiting trial on trafficking, stalking and identity fraud charges. Greenberg has pleaded not guilty.

The night The Times reported its story, Gaetz said "no part of the allegations against me are true" and claimed that his family has been the victims of a $25 million extortion plot involving threats to smear his name.

Gaetz said in an op-ed published Monday that he is not a criminal and that he will not be resigning.

"Since I'm taking my turn under the gun, let me address the allegations against me directly. First, I have never, ever paid for sex. And second, I, as an adult man, have not slept with a 17-year-old," Gaetz wrote in the Washington Examiner.

He said the "bizarre" claims were made after he "decided to take on the most powerful institutions in the Beltway."

Recommended Stories

  • Trump slips a 'half-hearted defense' of Matt Gaetz past his handlers

    Former President Donald Trump has weighed in on the allegations against Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), and he hasn't exactly offered the strongest defense possible. Trump released a brief, two sentence statement on Wednesday, in which he denied that Gaetz asked him for a pardon. This followed reporting from The New York Times that Gaetz, who has been the subject of a DOJ investigation focused on whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and violated sex trafficking laws, sought a "blanket pre-emptive" pardon for himself and allies "for any crimes they may have committed." "Congressman Matt Gaetz has never asked me for a pardon," Trump said in his statement. "It must also be remembered that he has totally denied the accusations against him." This was the entirety of Trump's statement, which reporter Ben Jacobs dubbed quite a "half hearted defense" of his ally in Congress, while other reporters rejected the notion that it counts as a defense at all. The New York Times' Maggie Haberman had previously reported that Trump wanted to defend Gaetz, but his advisers cautioned him against it. "His first impulse was that he wanted to defend Gaetz," Haberman said on CNN, per Mediaite. "...Several of his advisers have told him that's a very bad idea." The Times also reported that Trump's advisers "have urged him to stay quiet and sought to distance the former president from Mr. Gaetz." And while Trump denied that Gaetz ever personally asked him for a pardon, the Times' original report said that Gaetz "asked the White House" and that "aides told Mr. Trump of the request," but that it's "unclear whether Mr. Gaetz discussed the matter directly with the president." One week later, Trump finally gives a half hearted defense of Matt Gaetz pic.twitter.com/wYfUbrnhSG — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) April 7, 2021 More stories from theweek.com5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOPThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersCDC: U.K. coronavirus variant now dominant strain in U.S.

  • EXPLAINER: Senate eyes budget rule to push past filibuster

    With the Senate split 50-50, leaders of the Democratic majority are looking for ways to advance their priorities and President Joe Biden's agenda around the typical 60-vote threshold needed to overcome a filibuster by opponents. This week, the Senate parliamentarian ruled that one tool, budget reconciliation, could be used more often than expected to pass certain measures with a 51-vote threshold. WHY THE SENATE STALEMATE?

  • Wednesday’s Midlands high school Spring Break tournament scores, top performers

    Blythewood defeated Lexington in matchup of top-ranked teams in Class 5A on Wednesday.

  • Remains in Missouri identified as missing Chinese woman

    Decomposed remains found in a Missouri park have been positively identified as those of a Chinese woman who had been missing from Columbia, Missouri, since 2019, authorities said Tuesday. Columbia Mayor Brian Treece said forensic experts used dental records to identify Mengqi Ji's remains, which were found by a hunter on March 25 at Rock Bridge Memorial State Park about 5 miles (8.05 kilometers) south of Columbia. “I want to express to Mengqi Ji’s family members, and to their community of supporters, that we support you and your wish for justice,” Treece said.

  • Driver dies after crashing into tree, splitting car in half and injuring five, cops say

    A Broward driver who died crashing into a tree, splitting his car in half, caused a multi-car wreck that injured five others Tuesday night.

  • Biden breaks with Trump and says he'll stick up for Federal Reserve's independence

    While he was in office, Trump pressured Fed Chair Powell against raising interest rates - the central bank traditionally operates independently.

  • 31-year-old man shot, wounded as he drove down Fort Worth highway, police say

    Police believe the shooting occurred in east Fort Worth.

  • Macy's is offering its lowest prices of the season and the deals are stacked—what to shop

    Macy's is offering its lowest prices of the season right now, with big-time discounts on top brands such as All-Clad, Cuisinart and more—get the details.

  • 45 celebrities who don't seem to have aged over the past 20 years

    We're not sure how they do it, but these celebrities seem immune to the passage of time and the formation of wrinkles.

  • The CDC said the risk of getting COVID-19 from surfaces is 'low,' suggesting deep-clean protocols are overkill

    There is little scientific support for the use of routine deep cleaning in everyday life, the CDC said.

  • Stars urge Hollywood to take urgent action on disability inclusion

    Amy Poehler and Naomie Harris are among 80 actors and industry figures to have signed an open letter.

  • U.S. Senator Manchin, in threat to Biden agenda, opposes reconciliation, backs filibuster

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, a pivotal vote in the evenly divided Senate, said on Wednesday he was opposed to a process called reconciliation that makes it easier to pass bills without Republican support, a potential blow to President Joe Biden's chances of passing a huge infrastructure measure. Manchin also said he would not support any step to weaken the ability of Republicans to mount filibusters to block legislation. "I simply do not believe budget reconciliation should replace regular order in the Senate," Manchin said in an opinion piece in the Washington Post.

  • 2 women found dead in popular New Jersey restaurant

    The deaths of two women found dead in a popular restaurant are believed to be connected to a death investigation outside a car rental nearby.

  • Sabres top Devils 5-3, break 10-game winless streak on road

    Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin scored and set up the winning goal by Casey Mittelstadt as the Buffalo Sabres snapped a 10-game road winless streak with a 5-3 over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night. Ramus Asplund, Brandon Montour and Rasmus Ristolainen also scored for the Sabres, who recently snapped an 18-game winless streak. Linus Ullmark made 27 saves to beat the Devils for the fourth time this season.

  • Biden says he wants a 28% corporate tax rate because he's 'sick and tired of ordinary people being fleeced'

    President Joe Biden cited a recent report from a left-leaning think tank that indicated 55 large US companies paid no federal income tax last year.

  • See the $300 smart face mask made by a SpaceX designer and Will.i.am that has built-in headphones and Bluetooth capabilities

    Will.i.am's new Xupermask will be a bet on the continued use of face masks even after COVID-19 pandemic is over.

  • Fans love this unedited bikini pic of Khloe Kardashian. So why is it being taken down?

    The Kardashian PR machine is working overtime to scrub the Internet of an unedited bikini pic of Khloe Kardashian, even though fans are praising the photo.

  • Michigan man who wore prosthetic face masks pleads guilty in $125K casino fraud scheme

    While wearing prosthetic face masks, John Colletti was able to swindle more than $125K from unsuspecting gamblers in Michigan and Kansas.

  • Mitch McConnell retracts his demand that corporations 'stay out of politics' amid outrage over Georgia's voting law

    "I didn't say that very artfully yesterday," the Kentucky Republican told reporters. "They're certainly entitled to be involved in politics."

  • Ghislaine Maxwell ordered to clean her 'very dirty and smelly' prison cell

    Prosecutors have accused Ghislaine Maxwell of allowing her prison cell to become "dirty and smelly" by not cleaning it and regularly failing to flush her toilet. In a lengthy letter to a judge they rejected allegations from Ms Maxwell's lawyers that her conditions were "fitting for Hannibal Lecter". They also disputed suggestions the former socialite had lost 15 pounds, and some of her hair. A claim that she had been physically abused during a pat-down search had been investigated and was "unfounded", they added. Audrey Strauss, a New York prosecutor, wrote: "Staff directed the defendant to clean her cell because it had become very dirty. "Among other things, staff noted that the defendant frequently did not flush her toilet after using it, which caused the cell to smell. In addition, the defendant had not cleaned her cell in some time." Ms Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges and denies grooming girls for sex with Jeffrey Epstein.