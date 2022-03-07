Investigators: Report social media contacts with convicted sex offender

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office in downtown Richmond. PI File.

RICHMOND, Ind. — Sheriff's investigators are trying to locate individuals whom a convicted sex offender contacted through social media.

Glenn Michael Hall, 53, of Richmond has been charged this month in two criminal cases. One investigation revealed that he had contacted a woman by social media and asked odd and concerning questions, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is now asking individuals to report contacts from Hall, according to a sheriff's department Facebook post. Hall is required to register as a sex offender because of a child molesting conviction, so parents are urged to ask children about possible encounters with Hall on social media messaging platforms.

According to the sheriff's office, Hall has several Facebook pages, and he uses aliases such as Michael Hall, Mickey Hall, Mouse Hall or Denice Watson.

The sheriff's Threat Assessment and Threat Management team may be contacted by email at sheriff@co.wayne.in.us or by phone at 765-973-9393. Residents also may visit the second-floor office at 200 E. Main St. to speak with investigators.

One of Hall's recently filed cases involves him allegedly entering a woman's residence and following her. He is formally charged with Level 4 felony burglary and Level 6 felony stalking in that case. A second case charges Hall with two Level 6 felony counts of failure to register when required by offender registry regulations.

Hall was jailed March 1 and remains in the Wayne County Jail with a $150,000 bond.

The most recent investigation into Hall began Feb. 26 when a woman alerted authorities that a man had entered her residence without permission and had followed her, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The case was assigned the sheriff's office's Threat Assessment and Threat Management team.

During that investigation, Hall admitted he had followed the accuser home from her workplace and entered her residence intending to have sex with her, the affidavit said. Hall left the residence when confronted. The next two days, the accuser noticed Hall following her or approaching the residence, according to the affidavit.

Coincidentally, the accuser spoke with a friend who told her about a man who had contacted the friend on Facebook, the affidavit said. When the accuser looked at the Facebook page, she recognized it as belonging to the man who had entered her residence.

Hall initially came to the sheriff's department's attention because of a Jan. 5 hit-and-run accident at North A and North 11th streets. Hall left the scene after his vehicle struck another vehicle in the intersection, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

An investigation learned that Hall was driving a vehicle he had failed to register with the offender registry, and when an officer contacted Hall, he had a phone number that had not been updated on the registry. That resulted in the two failure to register counts against Hall.

He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident and was received a 90-day suspended sentence.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Investigators: Report social media contacts with convicted sex offender