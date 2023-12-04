Investigators return to Mt. Dora home where missing mother of 3 once lived

The Mt. Dora Police Department and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office on Monday returned to the Mt. Dora home where a missing mother of three once lived.

Investigators were seen gathered at the Strathmore Circle home in the Lancaster subdivision near County Road 44. The driveway was cordoned off by crime scene tape.

Police said Nicole Baldwin, 41, was last seen Nov. 2 by her 20-year-old daughter, Alish Baldwin, the night after they celebrated her birthday. She was reported missing three days later.

Channel 9 asked police Monday if there were any updates in their search for Nicole Baldwin.

An agency spokeswoman said that Monday’s police activity is “reflective of the MDPD actively engaging in the search for Nicole Baldwin.”

Read: Family, friends continue to search for missing Mount Dora mother of 3

Investigators said Nicole Baldwin was last seen wearing a pink nightgown and was not wearing any shoes.

They said she has a single rose tattoo on her right hand and a tattoo of flowers that stretches from her left shoulder down to her elbow.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Mt. Dora police at 352-735-7130.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Read: Officials say police activity at Mount Dora home related to search for missing woman

See a map of the scene below: