Update: Four people killed in Worcester apartment building fire

Four people are now confirmed dead after a weekend fire in Worcester.

Two additional victims were recovered Monday, according to acting Fire Chief Martin Dyer. The bodies of two other victims were recovered on Saturday. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“The investigation is in the very early stages and it is still very, very active,” said Dyer at a Monday afternoon news conference. Federal agents from ATF are also involved in the investigation.

Boston 25 crews were on the scene earlier on Monday as investigators, including the medical examiner, went back inside the burned-out apartment three-decker building at 2 Gage Street. White sheets were used to block the public’s view as crews worked. A police K9 was also sent into the building.

“Multiple agencies have been working the active scene since the initial 3:31 a.m. call and the investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing,” according to the statement from the City of Worcester.

No first responders were injured during the fire.

On Monday, Acting Chief Dyer said a collapsed roof and the discovery of snakes inside a unit of the building delayed the recovery of all of the victims.

“Investigators, while working the scene Sunday morning, became aware of the potential for snakes in one of the apartments,” said Dyer. “Animal Control and Environmental Police removed a number of snakes before the investigation could continue.”

“I can’t speak to how dangerous these snakes were,” said Dyer. “Obviously, once we heard that, we took every precaution necessary,” Dyer said the snakes did survive the fire.

The fire broke out Saturday in what is listed in city records as a 4-9 unit apartment building at 2 Gage Street in Worcester.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Fast-moving Worcester fire kills at least two

The building is considered a total loss. The Red Cross is working with residents who have been displaced.

Two other nearby buildings were also damaged, and residents inside those buildings had to evacuate.

Story continues

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW