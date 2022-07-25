Investigators return to scene Monday after Clark County deputy killed in shooting

The investigation into the death of a Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy is ongoing Monday.

Investigators from both the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office arrived on scene at Harmony Estates Mobile Home Park Monday morning.

BCI was requested Sunday by the sheriff’s office to investigate an officer-involved shooting at a residence within the mobile home park, Steve Irwin, press secretary for the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, confirmed Sunday.

Sheriff Deborah Burchett said the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 10:51 a.m. Sunday morning, reporting that an unknown female had broken into a residence in the 1100 block of Ashwood Drive and fired five to six shots

Burchett confirmed Deputy Matthew Yates, a 15-year veteran of the force, was shot while responding to the call at the residence. Yates was flown from the scene to Miami Valley Hospital where he died from his injuries.

A second sheriff’s deputy was injured during the incident. The Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday that they were not shot during the incident. Their condition and extent of injuries remains unknown.

Several law enforcement agencies and SWAT crews conducted an hours-long standoff at the residence after the shooting was reported Sunday.

Our crews on scene shared photos of a trailer destroyed by fire Monday. It’s unknown currently unknown what caused that fire.

Deputies from the Clark County Sheriff’s Officer were also seen on scene Monday morning. Our crew captured the moments as two deputies stood by a small memorial started near the scene.

Investigators returned to the scene of a mobile home park in Clark County the day after a Clark County deputy was shot and later died from his injuries. A memorial outside the house has started to grow with two deputies arriving at the scene and placing flowers outside the house. (Gabrielle Enright/Staff)

News Center 7 is working to learn more about the events leading up to the shooting, what happened during that hours-long standoff, the condition of the second deputy injured, and if anyone else was injured or taken into custody.

