Investigators return to scene Monday after Clark County deputy killed in shooting
WHIO Staff
·2 min read
The investigation into the death of a Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy is ongoing Monday.
Investigators from both the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office arrived on scene at Harmony Estates Mobile Home Park Monday morning.
BCI was requested Sunday by the sheriff’s office to investigate an officer-involved shooting at a residence within the mobile home park, Steve Irwin, press secretary for the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, confirmed Sunday.
Sheriff Deborah Burchett said the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 10:51 a.m. Sunday morning, reporting that an unknown female had broken into a residence in the 1100 block of Ashwood Drive and fired five to six shots
Burchett confirmed Deputy Matthew Yates, a 15-year veteran of the force, was shot while responding to the call at the residence. Yates was flown from the scene to Miami Valley Hospital where he died from his injuries.
A second sheriff’s deputy was injured during the incident. The Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday that they were not shot during the incident. Their condition and extent of injuries remains unknown.
Several law enforcement agencies and SWAT crews conducted an hours-long standoff at the residence after the shooting was reported Sunday.
Our crews on scene shared photos of a trailer destroyed by fire Monday. It’s unknown currently unknown what caused that fire.
Deputies from the Clark County Sheriff’s Officer were also seen on scene Monday morning. Our crew captured the moments as two deputies stood by a small memorial started near the scene.
News Center 7 is working to learn more about the events leading up to the shooting, what happened during that hours-long standoff, the condition of the second deputy injured, and if anyone else was injured or taken into custody.
Below are News Center 7′s previous coverage on the incident:
A Department of Conservation and Recreation employee was slashed in the face by a woman who was trying to get into a non-accessible area of Myles Standish State Forest in Carver, Massachusetts on Saturday.
(Bloomberg) -- China has forced some of its biggest companies, including iPhone maker Foxconn and oil producer CNOOC Ltd., to operate within a “closed loop” restricted system for seven days as the southern manufacturing hub of Shenzhen battles its latest Covid outbreak.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Sergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Gen Z Is Dejec
Area law enforcement agencies are sharing their thoughts on social media and show of support for the Clark County Sheriff’s Office following the death of Deputy Matthew Yates in an officer-involved shooting Sunday.
Thousands of Florida families are getting one-time checks of $450 per child, helping them to “offset the costs of rising inflation” before the new school year begins, state officials say. Nearly 59,000 households will benefit from the payments, according to a statement from the state governor’s office. The payment program will be administered by the Florida Department of Children and Families.
A judge has dismissed Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s lawsuit challenging the Biden administration’s demands that the state stop sending millions in federal COVID-19 relief money to schools that don’t have mask requirements or that close due to COVID-19 outbreaks. The state filed the lawsuit earlier this year after the U.S. Treasury Department demanded that Ducey either restructure the $163 million program to eliminate restrictions it says undermine public health recommendations or face a repayment demand. The Treasury Department also wanted changes to a $10 million program Ducey created that gives private school tuition money to parents if their children’s schools have mask mandates.
The massive, multi-million-dollar welfare scam in Mississippi is an onion with many lawyers and levels. Some have been explored. Some haven’t been. Now, some may be stopping others from the effort to keep peeling. As reported by Mississippi Today, the state’s welfare department has fired attorney Brad Pigott, who was hired to get to the [more]
A Covington couple faces child abuse and neglect charges after a drug bust led officers to four children who were living in filthy conditions with no bathroom and roaches inside a refrigerator, investigators said.