Investigators Reveal Revenge Plot in Christine Belford Case
Investigators uncover a sinister revenge plot in the chilling case of Christine Belford.
Investigators uncover a sinister revenge plot in the chilling case of Christine Belford.
Personal data is the new gold. The recent 23andMe data breach is a stark reminder of a chilling reality -- our most intimate, personal information might not be as secure as we think. It's a damning indictment of the sheer negligence of companies that, while profiting from our DNA, are failing to protect it.
Kate Cox — who is 20 weeks pregnant — said that doctors recently told her that her fetus has developed trisomy 18, a rare chromosomal disorder likely to cause stillbirth or the death of the baby shortly after it’s born.
Investors are weighing a surprise drop in unemployment in November and other data for what it could mean for Fed policy.
The chromosomal condition is at the center of a new lawsuit involving reproductive rights.
A Washington court of appeals mostly upholds a gag order issued in the federal election interference case by Judge Tanya Chutkan, but rules that it was too broadly construed, allowing former President Donald Trump to publicly criticize special counsel Jack Smith.
Sal Vetri uncovers 10 important findings that can spur success in the final week before the fantasy football playoffs.
It takes your Framework mainboard, any old parts you have lying around, and turns it into a small form factor PC for light tasks to give your laptop a second, or third, life.
Who has the best matchups during the fantasy postseason? Jorge Martin rates running backs and their teams' schedules, 1-32.
Allison Winn Scotch tackles teen parenting dilemmas — including how to handle social media.
Meta’s Oversight Board says it will fast-track two cases dealing with content takedowns on Facebook and Instagram related to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
Facebook Messenger is getting default end-to-end encryption through the latest update, along with a few other handy new features.
Four GOP hopefuls squared off in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Wednesday night, while former President Donald Trump, the Republican frontrunner, opted out again.
The MLB Draft lottery has some weird rules, and they came up big Tuesday.
Black women are often not asked to participate in clinical trials at all. Here’s why — and how that’s harmful.
Peak Design's phone tripod folds down to a credit-card-sized profile, a little thicker than Apple’s MagSafe wallets. With a solid micro-ball head, you can even can adjust the angle of your phone while it’s in tripod mode.
The Saints quarterback is having a rough season.
The Seminoles ended up the fifth wheel, on the outside looking in. But the reason they were jilted goes far beyond the 13 people on the selection committee.
Georgia had won 29 straight games until it lost on Saturday.
When you accidentally drop your phone off the roof trying to take a sneaky photo of Santa, this case will protect it.
With more than 10,000 five-star reviews, this (literal) powerhouse has a serious army of fans.