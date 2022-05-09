Investigators on scene of officer-involved shooting in Atlanta

Atlanta police said investigators are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting on in northwest Atlanta.

Police said the shooting happened in the 300 block of Skipper Place NW. Police have not reported any injuries.

At this time, police do not have details surrounding the shooting, and they have not said whether they have someone in custody.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to the scene.

We've got a crew headed to the scene to gather more details, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

