Investigators search for clues about origin of Colorado fire: 'It’s really obvious where that fire started'

Authorities in Colorado were searching for more answers Monday as they investigated what caused the destructive fire that torched scores of homes and displaced residents in the suburbs of Denver last week.

At least two people were missing and more than 1,000 houses and businesses were destroyed or damaged in the fire that blitzed a 10-square-mile area in Boulder County around the towns of Superior and Louisville.

Authorities initially said downed power lines may have caused the fire, which started Thursday, but Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said Sunday there's an "open and active investigation" into the origin of the flames.

While Pelle provided few details about the investigation, he said that one neighborhood west of the towns is at the center of the probe.

"I'm not a trained fire investigator. It’s really obvious where that fire started and what direction it went in,” Pelle said.

Authorities had completed a search warrant at a home in the area, and Pelle said they had received a number of tips. He also acknowledged a video that appeared to show a shed burning nearby but said it was unknown whether that shed was the start of the fire or a secondary fire.

"It's complicated, and it's all covered with a foot of snow," he added.

Snow fell Friday, which helped firefighters get the flames under control. But it has complicated both search efforts for the two missing people and the investigation into the fire's origin, Pelle said. Hot debris from the fire also remain in some areas.

Pelle said Saturday that downed power lines had not been found in the area where the fire is believed to have started. Downed telecommunication, however, have been found.

Pelle also said people shouldn't have lit fires the day flames broke out given the windy condition. "If it turns out to be arson or reckless behavior with fire, we’ll take appropriate actions," he said.

At a news conference Sunday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis added: "If there was any form of deliberate or accidental arson, I fully expect that any of those responsible will be held fully responsible under the law for the utter devastation that was caused."

On the day the fire started, the area was experiencing unusually high winds after months of dry weather. Forecasters at the National Weather Service have said the combination of more than 100-mph winds and record dryness in the region likely helped fan the flames.

After the fire sparked, families had in some cases only minutes to evacuate the area, Polis has said. "Just in the blink of an eye. This was a disaster in fast motion, all over the course of half a day," Polis said Friday.

Pelle said federal partners were also aiding in the investigation.

"There's so much at stake, and so we're going to be careful. We're going to be professional. We're going to bring in the best people in the country. We're going to do this right, and we're not going to rush," he said.

