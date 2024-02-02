Investigators search for man accused of killing mother, injuring daughter in Apple Valley.

A shooting left one woman dead and another injured at a mobile home park in Apple Valley, a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s official reported.

Sheriff's investigators are searching for a man suspected of fatally shooting a mother and wounding her daughter at Los Ranchos Mobile Home Park in Apple Valley

Clint Edward Griffith, 51, of Apple Valley is accused of fatally shooting Sommer Kelly, 40, and shooting and injuring her 18-year-old daughter, said San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials.

Investigators said at about 12:17 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 30, deputies responded to the report of shots heard at a residence in the 20600 block of Waalew Road.

The area is located between Corwin Road and Dale Evans Parkway.

When deputies arrived, they located Kelly, who suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff’s officials reported.

Deputies also located Kelly’s daughter, who was found with multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to a hospital, where she remains in stable condition, authorities said.

The sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail later identified the shooting suspect as Griffith, who fled the scene after the shooting and remains at large, authorities stated.

Griffith is wanted for suspected murder and attempted murder. He is also considered armed and dangerous, sheriff’s officials said.

Authorities did not reveal how the suspect and the victims were associated.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the sheriff’s Homicide Detail at 909-890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact We-Tip at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Man accused of killing mother, injuring daughter in Apple Valley.