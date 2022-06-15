Investigators search for man accused of robbing a Tulsa postal worker

Investigators with the U.S. Postal Service are searching for a thief after a postal worker was robbed.

It happened near the intersection of E. Virgin and E. Elgin on Jun. 6. Investigators say a slender man wearing a hoodie attacked the postal worker.

The man is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about the suspect, call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455. Select the “law enforcement” option and use reference number 3745758.

There is a reward available.

