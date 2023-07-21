Investigators search for motive, weapon in Johnstown homicide, police say

Jul. 21—INDIANA, Pa. — Homicide investigators continue searching for a motive behind the shooting death of a Johnstown landscaper whose body was found July 14 in Indiana County.

The body of Daryle Vincent Lee Jr., 44, was found along state Route 403 near the Cambria County line.

"Regardless of what the motive may be, this was completely and utterly senseless," Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said Thursday.

Neugebauer was joined by Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi Jr., state Trooper Cliff Greenfield and Lt. Christopher Terrana for a news conference at the state police barracks in Indiana.

Troopers charged Justin Allen Green, 41, of Johnstown, with homicide. His girlfriend Brook Ashley Pullin, 30, also known as Tara Smith, also faces criminal charges.

"I can't imagine what Mr. Lee's family has been going through these past few days," Greenfield said. "We hope that these arrests will bring them some sense of closure and reassurance."

Criminal investigators outlined details of the crime.

Lee was self-employed and operated his own lawn care and landscaping business.

"Mr. Lee was very well-liked in the community," Neugebauer said. "He cut people's grass and took care of a lot of property."

Lee told a woman on July 13 that he had three mowing jobs, and that "Bam" was helping him.

"Bam" was later identified as Green, also known as Justin Latham.

Later that day, Green allegedly told Pullin that he "did something really bad."

Green allegedly told troopers that he and Lee had three landscaping jobs in the Johnstown area on July 13 and that, after finishing the jobs, they drove across town in a pickup truck to collect money from a customer.

While driving along Franklin Street near the hospital, Green allegedly shot Lee with a 12-gauge shotgun he had purchased at a yard sale.

"Lee died instantly in the passenger seat of his pickup truck," according to a complaint affidavit.

Green allegedly covered the body with a green shirt, and he, Pullin and their child drove to Maryland where Green allegedly tossed the shotgun into the Potomac River, the affidavit said.

Investigators have not recovered the weapon, Neugebauer said.

After returning to Johnstown, Green allegedly drove to East Wheatfield Township and dumped Lee's body on the side of the road.

An autopsy showed Lee died from a gunshot wound.

Green and Pullin are known as a transient couple who have been in Johnstown for about a year and live on Orange Street near Lee's residence, investigators said.

Cambria County Children and Youth Services took custody of the child.

Investigators exercised a search warrant for Green's Toyota Tundra with Virginia registration.

Troopers found two shotgun shells in the center console and several multi-colored hairs.

Blood also was collected.

Pullin reportedly told troopers that Green suffers from schizophrenia.

Green is charged with homicide, robbery, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, false ID to police and receiving stolen property.

He is being held without bond in Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg.

Pullin is charged with abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, false ID to police and receiving stolen property. She is being held in Cambria County Prison on $150,000 percentage bond.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 724-357-1960.