Investigators to search ocean off Hawaii for cargo plane

A U.S. Coast Guard cutter patrols the area of debris from a 737 cargo plane that crashed off Oahu, Friday, July 2, 2021, near Honolulu. The plane made an emergency landing in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Hawaii early Friday and both people on board were rescued. The pilots of the Transair Flight 810 reported engine trouble and were attempting to return to Honolulu when they were forced to land the Boeing 737 in the water, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. (Craig T. Kojima/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP)
·1 min read

HONOLULU (AP) — Federal investigators said they will search the ocean floor near Honolulu for a cargo plane that crashed into the Pacific last week in hopes of finding recorders that could hold clues about what caused the aircraft to go down.

Both pilots survived after their Boeing 737 crashed Friday as they were trying to return to the airport in Honolulu. The pilots had reported losing power in one engine and being concerned about the other engine also failing.

The National Transportation Safety Board said investigators planned to use sonar on Monday to survey the debris field where the plane sank so they can recover devices that record information from the plane and capture cockpit sounds. The so-called black boxes can provide vital clues about the cause of a crash.

The safety board said knowing the location, condition and depth of the wreckage will help it determine how to retrieve the records and whether to salvage the plane.

The 46-year-old plane was operated by Rhoades Aviation as Transair Flight 810. It was scheduled to fly from Honolulu to Kahului, Hawaii, but went into the ocean several miles offshore, according to authorities. Both pilots, the only people on board, were seriously injured and were clinging to packages and the tail of the plane when they were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard, authorities said.

The safety board said it met Saturday with others who will be involved in the investigation, including representatives of the Federal Aviation Administration, Rhoades Aviation, Boeing, engine maker Pratt and Whitney and air traffic controllers.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Philippines military plane crash death toll rises to 50

    The Hercules C-130 transport plane was carrying 96 people, most of them recent army graduates, when it overshot the runway.

  • Afghanistan: America’s ‘longest war’ ends amid accusations of betrayal

    Analysis: Washington did not learn the lessons of Vietnam and more death and suffering are inevitable An Afghan national army soldier stands guard at Bagram on the day the last of the American troops vacated the airbase. Photograph: Mohammad Ismail/Reuters The US war in Afghanistan was not supposed to be another Vietnam. “I don’t do quagmires,” said Donald Rumsfeld, the architect of the original US invasion, who died last week. In the end the former US defence secretary did two quagmires, airily

  • The 50 Best 'Yellowstone' Quotes to Help Make the Season 4 Premiere Wait a Bit Easier

    These John Dutton sayings sure do make gold Instagram caption material.

  • Stan Swamy: Jailed activist dies at 84

    Swamy, who had tested positive for Covid in May, died of a cardiac arrest.

  • Driver knocks woman off bike and gets shot by another bicyclist

    Police said the driver had no right to tell the bicyclists that they could not ride around in the neighborhood.

  • Russian warplanes have been practicing bombing enemy ships in the Black Sea, where the US and Ukraine are leading a large military exercise

    The training follows two recent incidents in the Black Sea involving UK and Dutch warships and the Russian military.

  • Israel looks to renew law that keeps out Palestinian spouses

    Israel's parliament is set to vote Monday on whether to renew a temporary law first enacted in 2003 that bars Arab citizens of Israel from extending citizenship or even residency to spouses from the occupied West Bank and Gaza. Critics, including many left-wing and Arab lawmakers, say it's a racist measure aimed at restricting the growth of Israel's Arab minority, while supporters say it's needed for security purposes and to preserve Israel's Jewish character. The law creates an array of difficulties for Palestinian families that span the war-drawn and largely invisible frontiers separating Israel from east Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza, territories it seized in the 1967 war that the Palestinians want for a future state.

  • Column: Ganassi saw writing on wall for his NASCAR future

    After telling the world he was pulling out of NASCAR, Chip Ganassi returned home to Pittsburgh for sushi dinner with drivers Kevin Magnussen and Renger van der Zande, his house guests for a week between sports car races. Magnussen and van der Zande didn't win the IMSA race — “first loser, P2,” Ganassi said — before Ganassi headed to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course to spend the Fourth of July with his IndyCar team.

  • The new circus comes to town: fiery support for Donald Trump at rain-soaked Florida rally

    Fireworks, a Trump impersonator and undying belief in the former president at his second rally after leaving office Former President Donald Trump speaks to his supporters during the Save America Rally in Sarasota, Florida. Photograph: Octavio Jones/Reuters Their trust in Trump remains unshaken. Supporters of Donald Trump, the former US president, gathered in their thousands at a rain-soaked rally in Florida on Saturday unmoved by criminal charges against his business. Two days earlier the Trump

  • ‘Por favor:’ Last words of one of six victims of Haiti plane crash, says U.S. missionary

    The bodies of two Americans, a Dominican and three other individuals on a single-engine airplane that crashed in Haiti late Friday were recovered due to the persistence of a group of missionaries and a pilot from Jacmel in southeastern Haiti, one of the rescuers told the Miami Herald in an exclusive interview.

  • Lawsuit: Man who sparked treasure hunt retrieved own loot

    A French treasure hunter has sued the estate of a Santa Fe, New Mexico, antiquities dealer who sparked a yearslong search across the American West by hiding a chest filled with gold, coins and other valuables. Bruno Raphoz is seeking $10 million in a complaint filed last week in U.S. District Court in New Mexico. The lawsuit comes a year after another man found the treasure in Wyoming, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.

  • 3 more bodies found after remaining section of Florida condo complex demolished; death toll at 27

    The death toll rose to 27 as rescue teams resumed search for survivors of the Florida condo collapse, hours after the remaining section was imploded.

  • Shares in Hong Kong's Vitasoy plunge after memo prompts boycott calls in China

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares of Hong Kong beverage maker Vitasoy tumbled 12% on Monday after a worker sent around a memo offering condolences to the family of a colleague who stabbed a Hong Kong policeman, prompting social media users in China to call for a boycott of the company. Vitasoy said in a statement on social media platform Weibo on Saturday that a staff member had circulated an internal memo that was widely shared online, describing it as "extremely inappropriate" and without authorisation. The employee's memo offered condolences to the family of a 50-year-old Vitasoy worker who had stabbed a police officer, 28, and then killed himself on Thursday, the anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule.

  • Evacuations ordered after Thai chemical factory explodes

    A massive explosion at a chemical factory on the outskirts of Bangkok early Monday killed at least one person, injured dozens more and damaged scores of homes, while prompting the evacuation of a wide area over fears of poisonous fumes and the possibility of additional denotations. Dense clouds of black smoke continued to billow from the site late in the day. Winds shifted and started blowing toward the city’s center, and evacuation centers were set up in a school and a government office for those forced from their homes.

  • Explosives bring down rest of South Florida collapsed condo

    Demolition crews set off explosives late Sunday that brought down the damaged remaining portion of a collapsed South Florida condo building, a key step to resuming the search for victims as rescuers seek access to new areas of the rubble. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told the Associated Press after the demolition that crews had been given the all-clear to resume their search-and-rescue mission to locate the 121 people believed to be missing under a wing of the Champlain Tower South that collapsed June 24. On Sunday, Miami-Dade police identified David Epstein, 58, as one of the two dozen people known to have perished in the fallen tower.

  • Meet the British Museum’s Monument Men: the team tracking down looted artefacts

    Deep in the British Museum, down a snaggle of anonymous corridors, through two locked doors, is a room full of orphaned treasures. Some are priceless. Others are worthless fakes. All, though, have been illegally trafficked across British borders, seized by law enforcement and taken here for safe-keeping and analysis. It’s a small room, but cluttered. Shiny suitcases shoulder against heavy plastic crates. The walls are lined with shelves and cardboard boxes are stacked on the floor. Unlike the Br

  • Condo collapse live updates: 3 more victims found at Surfside condo site, families told

    Rescue crews continue to search through the rubble for survivors at the 12-story oceanfront condo tower that partially collapsed in Surfside, just north of Miami Beach. The rest of Champlain Towers South was demolished Sunday night.

  • Buffalo Grove woman critically injured in Dan Ryan shooting: ISP

    A Buffalo Grove woman was critically injured in a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway Friday night, Illinois State Police said.

  • Missing 5-year-old from Lexington found during Central Kentucky drug bust

    Law enforcement officers with the Bluegrass Narcotic Task Force say they found a 5-year-old child who had been missing since February while conducting a drug investigation at a home in Bourbon County this week.

  • Two missing sisters. One bizarre note. For 20 years, a family has asked: Where are our girls?

    In 2001, Tionda and Diamond Bradley left a note and disappeared from their Chicago home. For two decades, their family has fought for answers.