Investigators search for victims as fired LCSO deputy faces child pornography charges

A Tallahassee Homeland Security Investigations branch and the Leon County Sheriff's Office are searching for possible victims of a former LCSO deputy who was arrested on child pornography charges a week ago.

Alan Clark, 44, was booked into the Leon County Detention Facility Dec. 5 on charges of 10 counts of production and possession of obscene material of minors and child pornography. He was transferred to the Wakulla County Detention Facility Dec. 12, where he is now being held.

A LCSO spokesperson said Clark worked for the agency between January 2012 to April 2016 as a correctional deputy. He was terminated after an internal affairs investigation "for untruthfulness and standard of conduct" violations relating to allegedly falsified documents.

An LCSO spokesperson did not know where he worked after his 4-year stint there, but a medical directory listing with Clark's name and same address lists him as a "Registered Respiratory Therapist."

He was taken into custody after a Leon County Sheriff's Office detective traced the download of hundreds of "child sex abuse material" and "child erotic" images to a file sharing network in late May, according to court records.

Tracing the IP, or internet protocol, address led to Clark, investigators wrote.

"Based on the amount of content and who this target was, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) requested the case be turned into a federal investigation," court records state.

HSI obtained a federal warrant for Clark's residence and searched it on Dec. 5. The search revealed "several electronic devices from cellphones to laptops" and a more disturbing discovery, according to court records.

"Several hidden cameras were also located in the bedroom as well as the bathroom," investigators wrote in a redacted probable cause report.

They say a preliminary search of the suspect's laptop computer revealed more than 100 files that were confirmed "child sexual abuse material." Court documents describe graphic details of some of the videos, which showed sex acts with a "prepubescent female" or sometimes sexual acts with several children or a toddler.

The report does not say who took the videos or identify anyone in them. When Clark was asked about the electronic devices, he refused to speak to the investigator, according to court records.

A spokesperson for HSI said he could provide no other details because of the "ongoing investigation." The agency is the principal investigative arm of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which also investigates crimes of victimization and exploitation.

The spokesperson said the call for potential victims came about because investigators have people "we can see in evidence, but can't identify them."

While HSI is the lead agency, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are assisting HSI and LCSO in the joint investigation. The law enforcement agencies are also turning to the community to identify any potential victims.

"Any person who was, or knows of someone who may have been, a possible victim of Clark is urged to contact HSI at 1-866-347-2423," HSI said in a news release. "HSI encourages the public to report suspected child predators and any suspicious activity through its toll-free Tip Line at 1-866-347-2423 or by completing its online tip form."

"If you feel like you've been a victim or know this individual give us a call on the tip line," the HSI spokesperson said.

The Leon County Sheriff's office shared the HSI press release about the search for victims. The HSI release referred to Clark only as a "Tallahassee man" and did not disclose that he worked for the Sheriff's Office.

A LinkedIn profile for an Alan Clark did not appear to be updated and listed incorrect dates of employment.

"Alan began his career with the Edgewater Police Department in 2003, where he obtained much of his training and experience. Alan is a Florida State Certified Field Training Officer and Instructor. Alan received numerous citations and awards to include nomination for Officer of the Year, Officer of the quarter, recognition from local judicial officials and business officials within the community," the profile states. "Alan is regularly recognized by his peers for his teamwork and working knowledge of his chosen field."

His mug shot was not included in the daily Leon County booking report, citing state law that "the home addresses, telephone numbers, dates of birth, and photographs of current or former sworn law-enforcement personnel" can be exempted from public record.

That prompted calls on social media to release his mug shot. "How are we supposed to help if we don't know what he looks like?" one person asked on a Facebook post on the announcement.

A Wakulla County spokesperson, however, sent a photo of Clark to the Tallahassee Democrat from their booking system. He was transferred to Wakulla for "security reasons," according to an LCSO spokesperson.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: HSI seeks possible victims of ex-deputy Alan Clark in child porn case