Investigators searching for couple who stole $1000 Lego sets

Travis Schlepp
·1 min read

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two people who stole two large Star Wars Lego sets from a Costco in Westlake Village.

The theft happened on Nov. 5, officials said, and it involved two Lego sets valued at more than $1,000.

LASD detectives are searching for a couple who stole two expensive Lego sets from Costco in Westlake Village on Nov. 5, 2023. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)
Photos shared by the Sheriff’s Department showed a man and a woman wanted in connection with the theft.

Investigators say the man loaded up a shopping cart with the merchandise, pushed out the emergency exit and then loaded the stolen items into a Kia Soul driven by the woman.

The Sheriff’s Department is asking that anyone who may recognize the couple come forward by calling L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online.

