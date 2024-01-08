Investigators seek ID of murder victim after DNA shows ties to Santa Barbara County

A rendering of murder victim "Claudia" based on forensic genealogy. Keith Hunter Jesperson, known as the Happy Face Killer, was convicted of her murder Jan. 8, 2010, but the victim was never formally identified.

Investigators are hoping a woman with possible ties to Santa Barbara County and known only as "Claudia" can be identified as the last victim of the “Happy Face Killer.”

Convicted serial killer Keith Hunter Jesperson confessed to killing the woman he called Claudia and was convicted of her death and seven other women in the early 1990s. The victim's body was found Aug. 30, 1992, along Highway 95, approximately 7 miles north of the city of Blythe, according to the Riverside County District Attorney's Office.

Investigators said DNA and genealogy have linked the victim to her father Alfonso Sandana Gonzales who has since died. He was from Cameron County, Texas, but traveled elsewhere in Texas and out west to Santa Barbara County, Oregon and Washington.

Riverside County officials are using the anniversary of Jesperson's Jan. 8, 2010, conviction in the case as an opportunity to renew interest and name her.

“Our goal is to identify this victim and provide closure to her family, wherever they may be,” said Riverside District Attorney Mike Hestrin in a news release. “We are hopeful someone hearing any of these details may remember anything that could help us reunite this woman with the family who may have been looking for her for over three decades.”

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office provided a sketch of the victim known as Claudia. Keith Hunter Jesperson, known as the Happy Face Killer, was convicted of her murder Jan. 8, 2010, but the victim was never formally identified.

In addition to her father, Claudia has a number of half-siblings but authorities have been unable to find other living relatives to her mother.

Investigators speculate that woman's mother may have been living in Santa Barbara at the time the victim was conceived and locals might know of her and her mother. Her mother's family may also have ties to Louisiana or southeast Texas, they said.

If anyone knew Sandana Gonzales and who he was dating in the 1970s or ‘80s, that could be the link to connect the victim to her maternal family and her identity, authorities said.

Jesperson, now 68, has been incarcerated at the Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem since 1995 where he is currently serving multiple life sentences without parole for murders in Oregon, California and Wyoming.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Riverside County's Cold Case Hotline at 951-955-5567 or by email at coldcaseunit@rivcoda.org.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: DNA a clue to ID of murder victim tied to Santa Barbara area