Investigators seek information in Tuesday shooting in Middletown; suspect was arrested

Mar. 30—A man was shot Tuesday night in Middletown, and police arrested a suspect within minutes of the incident.

Police and medics were dispatched shortly before 10 p.m. to a house in the 500 block of Crawford Street for a report of a gunshot wound. They found Anthony Broadus in the living room with a gunshot to his right foot. He was transported to Atrium Medical Center for treatment.

Before receiving the call, officers heard six or seven gunshots in the area of Arlington Avenue. They observed a silver Chrysler 300 leaving the area with four occupants. A traffic stop was conducted and the car was determined to be the vehicle involved in the shooting.

QA-Von Williams, 21, was charged with felonious assault and booked into the Middletown City Jail.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Detective Brook McDonald at 513-425-7745 or 513-425-7700.

Sgt. Earl Nelson said detectives do not believe the Tuesday night shooting is connected to a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon that heavily damaged a vehicle.

A man called police about 3:30 p.m. that day and reported his vehicle had been damaged by gunfire. Officers found bullet holes and casings.

Nelson estimated "up in the teens" as to how many shots had been fired. But the man was not hit or injured.

The man told officers he was driving on Shafor Street near Miami Avenue when a dark colored Chevy Equinox with an Indiana registration pulled around him and then began firing on his vehicle.

The shooter had a mask on, but took the mask off when he began firing at the Dodge Journey the man was driving, according to the report.

The victim said he did not recognize the vehicle or the man shooting and said he was not having issues with anyone nor did he have a reason for why anyone would try to shoot him.

The investigation into Sunday's shooting is also ongoing.