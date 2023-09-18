Investigators seek public's help finding three who robbed Fort Pierce pawn shop

FORT PIERCE — Three men robbed a pawn shop on U.S. 1 at gunpoint last week and are still on the run, police said.

Fort Pierce police are searching for the suspects and are asking for the public’s help to find them.

More: Murder-suicide investigated in Fort Pierce

The men walked into Value Pawn & Jewelry at 2512 South U.S. 1 and robbed the shop around 8:46 a.m. Sept. 12, police said.

One of the men held the employees at gunpoint as another one of the suspected robbers slammed through the jewelry cases with a sledgehammer, according to the police.

The third suspect loaded the jewels into a bag and all three left the store in a 2020 black Honda Accord.

The Accord was recovered, police said.

One of the suspects was wearing an orange construction vest and hat, police said, and the other two wore dark-colored hats and hoodies.

Police ask anyone who has information on the crime or knows the suspects to contact Detective Kevin Mohamed at 772-467-6905 (office), 772-979-1451 (cell) or kmohamed@fppd.org. If tipsters wish to remain anonymous, they can call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-273-8477.

More: What is that bizarre boat moored in the Indian River Lagoon?

More: 171 machines seized; dozens must appear in court after SLC raid of Rio Arcade

Mauricio La Plante is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm focusing on Martin County. Follow him on Twitter @mslaplantenews or email him at Mauricio.LaPlante@tcpalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: police search for 3 who robbed Value Pawn & Jewelry in Fort Pierce