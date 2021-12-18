Investigators seek search warrant for Alec Baldwin's phone

Dec. 17—Santa Fe County Sheriff's investigators requested a search warrant Thursday afternoon for the phone of Rust actor and co-producer Alec Baldwin.

The warrant, approved by a Santa Fe County magistrate, seeks a "forensic download" of the cellphone to analyze images, emails, texts, social media, social media private messages, videos, GPS data and other information regarding Rust and any member working on the production, it said.

Investigators found a number of conversations about the film dating to July on the phone of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who was fatally shot Oct. 21 on the Bonanza Creek Ranch set, the affidavit said. They also found photos and receipts relating to the film dating to September.

When deputies asked to see Baldwin's phone, they were told to obtain a search warrant, according to the affidavit.

It is the third search warrant to be filed in relation to the film. One filed earlier this month requested inventory and images from PDQ Arm & Prop LLC, owned by Seth Kenney, who is said to have supplied ammo to the armorer, Hannah Gutierrez.

Gutierrez told investigators some of the ammunition from Kenney was a little "wonky," according to the most recent search warrant affidavit.

While there is much speculation about possibility of criminal charges stemming from the tragedy, no one has been taken into custody or named a suspect in Hutchins' death.