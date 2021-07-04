Investigators seek tips in Scioto County arson

Jul. 4—COLUMBUS — The Division of State Fire Marshal's Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is seeking tips from the public regarding an intentionally set fire at a home in Minford.

The Minford Fire Department responded to 3212 White Gravel McDaniel Road at around 5:59 p.m. June 25 for a reported fire at the structure. The Scioto County Sheriff's Office initially received a call from the homeowner reporting a burglary at the residence.

The investigation is being conducted jointly by the State Fire Marshal's office and the Scioto County Sheriff's Office. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the fire.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the State Fire Marshal's tip line at800-589-2728.