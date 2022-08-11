Investigators seek woman at scene of apartment fire

Aug. 11—Fire investigators are asking the public for help in identifying and locating a woman they believe might have information about a small fire that broke out Monday afternoon at an area apartment complex.

Staff at the Kokomo Manor Apartments, located in the 600 block of Elk Drive, called the Kokomo Fire Department shortly after 3 p.m. Monday after smelling smoke, according to a media release by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

Crews discovered a small fire had occurred in a second-floor apartment, the release noted, but it had extinguished itself prior to the arrival of first responders.

Further investigation into the incident — including surveillance footage — revealed a woman near the building's entrance prior to the fire's onset, officials added in the release.

Investigators say she was described at the time as wearing black jogging shorts with white trim, a black T-shirt, white shoes and glasses, per the release.

Officials also say she left the scene in a red Dodge Caravan, with a mismatched front rim on the passenger side, as well as rear window stickers.

Investigators did not say what connection, if any, the woman had to the fire.

Anyone with information on this woman or the incident in question is asked to contact the Indiana arson hotline at 1-800-382-4628.