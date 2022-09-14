Investigators seeking armed man who forced woman, 61, to drive from Arden Hills to Minneapolis, robbed her

The Ramsey County sheriff’s office asked for the public’s help Wednesday in identifying a man who threatened a woman with a gun, forced her to drive from Arden Hills to Minneapolis and robbed her of cash.

The man then released the 61-year-old woman, who was uninjured.

Investigators say the man possibly targeted other people and they’re asking other victims or people with information about the suspect’s identity to call them at 651-266-9558.

On Tuesday at 7:25 a.m., the woman parked in an underground ramp for a business or office in the 3900 block of Northwoods Drive in Arden Hills. An armed man accosted her, forced her back into her vehicle, and made her drive at gunpoint to East Franklin Avenue and 27th Avenue South in Minneapolis, said Steve Linders, a sheriff’s office spokesman.

The man made the woman withdraw cash from an ATM at a bank and ordered her to drive to Matthews Park, which is nearby. The suspect fled, leaving the woman and her vehicle. She called 911.

The Ramsey County sheriff’s office is investigating the case as a carjacking and kidnapping. They are processing the woman’s vehicle for evidence and retracing the route she drove to look for surveillance video, according to Linders. A high-quality photo of the suspect wasn’t available as of Wednesday.

Carjacking in the Twin Cities used to be a rare enough occurrence that law enforcement didn’t track them apart from robberies or auto thefts. As the numbers increased locally, some departments began keeping separate tallies. There were 55 carjackings reported in St. Paul in 2019, 73 in 2020 and 101 last year.

There have been 45 in St. Paul this year, compared with 77 at this time last year, according to the police department. Information wasn’t immediately available from the sheriff’s office about carjacking numbers in other parts of Ramsey County.

