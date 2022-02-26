Investigators seeking information about alleged murderer of SUNY Potsdam student on night of shooting

Feb. 26—POTSDAM — Village police are publicly circulating a flyer asking for information that could help the investigation into the murder of a SUNY Potsdam student.

The flyer shows surveillance photos of the suspect, 31-year-old Michael J. Snow, of Massena, and the vehicle he drove on the night he's accused of shooting and killing Elizabeth M. Howell, 21.

Police say Snow shot Ms. Howell at about 5:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, on College Park Road near SUNY Potsdam's Crane School of Music. She died around 7 p.m. that night at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Police are asking for information from anyone who may have seen Snow leading up to the night of Ms. Howell's murder.

He may have been wearing a red Massena football letterman jacket with the number 70 on the right shoulder. Snow was driving a gray 2013 Honda Civic with New York license plate number KVE2731. The vehicle has black rims, damage to the driver's side front door and an aftermarket mirror attached to the driver's side door. Police say the rear driver's side wheel rim was packed with snow.

Police declined to say when and where the surveillance photos were taken.

Investigators ask anyone who may have seen him or the vehicle to contact New York State Police at 518-873-2750 or Potsdam Village Police at 315-265-2121.