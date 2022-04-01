Investigators are seeking information about fatal fire

CHILLICOTHE— A fire Tuesday morning on Ewing Street left one adult and one juvenile dead. Investigators are now asking for anyone with information to reach out.

Chillicothe Fire Department responded to the garage fire Tuesday morning around 1:14 a.m. on March 29. The department is now working on a joint investigation with the State Fire Marshal and the police to determine the cause of the fire.

Investigators are seeking witnesses who may have noticed the fire before the police and fire department arrived at the scene. They are also looking for anyone who may have photos or videos taken before or during the fire including home security camera footage.

Josh Hobbs, Fire & Explosion Investigation Bureau Chief with the State Fire Marshal, urges the public to provide any information they have.

"Many investigations have been helped by somebody sharing what they saw; even the smallest details can be just what our investigators need,” said Hobbs.

Those with information should contact the State Fire Marshal's tip line at 800-589-2728 or the Chillicothe Police Department Detective Bureau at 740-773-1191.

Shelby Reeves is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. You can email her at SReeves@gannett.com

