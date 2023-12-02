Investigators seeking interviews for North Kitsap murder case

Investigators identified the four people being sought for interviews as Gerald Elkins, John McConaghy, Jessica Freeman and Patrick Barnes.

The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that it was seeking a group of people who it said were refusing to cooperate with an investigation into the fatal shooting of a man at a North Kitsap residence in October.

The sheriff's office initially identified Gerald Elkins, John McConaghy, Jessica Freeman and Patrick Barnes as the four people who detectives wanted to interview for their investigation into the death of 38-year-old Brandon Lyle Egeler, of Bremerton. The four had active warrants for their arrest, the sheriff's office said in a social media post on Thursday afternoon. On Friday, the sheriff's office said that Elkins had been interviewed.

Prosecutors filed murder charges against two men, Caleb Sloan and Aksel Strom, shortly after the fatal shooting on Oct. 3, and Strom was arrested later that month. Sloan is still being sought.

Barnes and Freeman were identified by a witness to the shooting as being among a group of people who had been at the location on Lincoln Road just outside Poulsbo city limits where Egeler was shot on the morning of Oct. 3, according to court documents.

