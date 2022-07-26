Investigators seeking witnesses to deadly SoDo road rage shooting

Investigators with the Seattle Police Department are seeking witnesses to a deadly road rage shooting that occurred in Seattle’s SoDo area last Thursday.

A 68-year-old Tukwila man was killed near the Costco in the 4400 block of Fourth Avenue South at about 10:30 a.m.

Seattle police said it began as a road rage incident that escalated to a confrontation, then a shooting.

Police said they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his stomach. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center where he died.

Seattle police said a 38-year-old man who opened fire called 911 and cooperated with detectives. The man’s gun was collected as evidence.

Many vehicles, including a Lexus SUV, a Toyota Highland and a Toyota RAV4, stopped on Fourth Avenue South during the shooting, and investigators believe some of the people may have witnessed what happened.

If anyone in the vehicles seen in the photo above witnessed any part of the shooting, or if anyone stopped in nearby traffic can help investigators, you’re asked to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000 or email SPD_homicide@seattle.gov.

