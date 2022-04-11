Investigators seize 22 pounds of meth

The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office says it seized 26 pounds of meth in a recent traffic stop.

Investigators say three out-of-state men had $700,000 worth of methamphetamine in the car with them when they were stopped in Cleveland County Thursday.

The trio was stopped at a driver's license checkpoint on South Battleground Avenue in the Kings Mountain area.

Investigators say the driver attempted to evade deputies and did not have a license.

A K9 alerted investigators to potential drugs in the passenger area.

Officers found approximately 22 pounds of methamphetamine inside the vehicle, according to a press release from the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office.

The three men, between the ages of 20 and 21, were from New York and Pennsylvania.

Each was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine. Two were assigned bonds of $250,000 and the third was held on a $275,000 bond.

The Sheriff's Office asked that anyone with information on drug dealers in their neighborhood to call the Vice/Narcotics Division at 704-484-4987.

