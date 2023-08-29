Investigators seize fentanyl pills, illegal substances at “The House of Drip” in Hesperia

Sheriff’s investigators reported seizing over 4,000 fentanyl pills and other illegal substances at “The House of Drip” clothing store in Hesperia.

At 10:56 p.m. Friday, investigators served two search warrants at The House of Drip. Deputies believed drugs, including M30 Fentanyl pills and illegal cannabis, were being sold at the business.

Several social media sites describe The House of Drip as a clothing and shoe store for men, women, and children.

While searching the Main Street business, investigators said they found more than 4,000 fentanyl pills, cannabis, 227 boxes of THC resin, 35 boxes of chocolate psilocybin mushrooms, and $1,300 in cash.

Lenin Martinez Arevalo, 29, of Hesperia, was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of possessing or purchasing drugs for sale, transportation/sales of drugs, and possessing drugs for sale.

Fentanyl warning

The sheriff’s department is informing the public that not all pills are marked correctly and that taking a pill not purchased from a licensed pharmacy can be a deadly decision.

In October, the county's health department issued a health advisory to bring attention to the dangers of fentanyl due to a marked increase in overdose deaths in the county.

In 2021, there were 354 fentanyl overdose deaths in the county.

With an unprecedented rise in fentanyl overdoses and poisonings in the county, county health officials in June launched a campaign to raise awareness.

The campaign will continue throughout the year, with the message “Fentanyl Doesn’t Care. But We Do.”

In 2021, nearly 70,000 people in the U.S. died of drug overdoses that involved fentanyl and fake fentanyl prescriptions, which is nearly a four-fold increase over five years, sheriff’s officials stated.

By 2021, about two-thirds of all overdose deaths involved the potent synthetic opioid.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the Hesperia sheriff’s station at (760) 947-1500 or sheriff’s dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

