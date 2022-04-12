Investigators still searching for weapon allegedly used to murder SUNY Potsdam student

Apr. 12—CANTON — The St. Lawrence County district attorney said investigators have yet to find the weapon that Michael J. Snow allegedly used to murder a SUNY Potsdam student.

Snow, 31, of Massena, is jailed in Canton on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault and first-degree criminal use of a firearm. He was arrested Feb. 19 during a police raid of his 250 Main St. apartment in Massena after allegedly shooting and killing Elizabeth M. Howell, 21, the previous evening.

"The murder weapon has not been recovered," St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua said on Tuesday morning. "We continue to ask the public, should they come across any information regarding this case that they contact New York State Police, Potsdam Village Police, or my office directly."

Mr. Pasqua declined to comment on a motive for the murder. He did say, however, that rumors from social media of a connection between Ms. Howell and Snow are not true.

"We haven't found a connection between the two. Outside that, I'm not going to comment," he said.

He also said there is no connection between Ms. Howell and alleged Massena Savings and Loan robber Jeffrey M. Howell, 33.

"These rumors have come up before. I've addressed them before, the rumors about Ms. Howell and the bank robbery suspect, all that info is not true," the DA said.

Snow was scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon on the indictment charging him with the murder and other related felonies. The arraignment was postponed after county court officials said Snow was exhibiting flu-like symptoms. Everyone showing up for appearances at the St. Lawrence County Courthouse, including defendants, spectators and members of the press, are required to submit to COVID-19 screening questions before entering court. One of those questions is whether or not the person is exhibiting flu-like symptoms.

Snow is now scheduled to be arraigned on April 22 on the grand jury indictment. He is represented by the St. Lawrence County Public Defender's Office and is being held at the county jail in Canton without bail.

Snow is accused of shooting and killing Ms. Howell on College Park Road near the SUNY Potsdam campus on the evening of Feb. 18. Witnesses at the scene told police they heard three shots fired from a gray four-door sedan, and they directed responding officers to the victim, who had fled a short distance on foot.

Ms. Howell was found unconscious at 5:51 p.m., and responding officers initiated lifesaving measures. She was then taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, where she died just before 7 p.m. that night, officials said.

Ms. Howell was studying music education at the Crane School of Music. Crane musicians played a symphony performance on Feb. 23 to an audience of about 200 in memory of Ms. Howell, and a memorial space was set up in the gallery of the Helen M. Hosmer Concert Hall.

Her parents, Joe and Ann Howell, spoke about their daughter's murder with The New York Post in February at the family's home in Patterson, Putnam County, about 60 miles north of New York City. They said she was likely "a random victim in the wrong place at the wrong time."

The couple described Elizabeth, called Beth by family and friends, as "a talented musician, a dear friend, an all-around great person." She was a cellist who performed with the Crane Symphony Orchestra. Mr. Howell said his daughter was "always willing to help you out."

"She was the type of person that didn't have enemies, and certainly no one that would want to kill her," her father told The Post. "As soon as they told us, we figured wrong place, wrong time."