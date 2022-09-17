Investigators still trying to determine if threats were credible

Sep. 16—Officials have not made any arrests after a search warrant was executed in Superior as investigators try to determine if reported threats to schools were credible.

Boulder County detectives served the warrant at a home on Eldorado Circle on Thursday, along with members of the Boulder County Digital Forensics Lab and the FBI.

The warrant was issued after detectives received a credible tip that an adult resident of the home had posted racially bias material and threats of violence, including a school shooting on a social media site.

Investigators recovered a handgun, along with journals and digital evidence from the home. Digital Forensics Lab personnel will begin searching the electronic devices for any additional evidence.

No arrests have been made at this time.

"Unfortunately, the sheriff's office cannot release very much additional information from yesterday's search warrant in Superior," a release from the sheriff's office stated.

A release from Boulder Valley indicated that while the tip was credible, investigators were still trying to determine if the threats themselves were credible.

Officials said no specific schools or targets were named in the threats.

"There are currently no known threats to specific schools or specific timelines; only a number of comments that occurred over several months encouraging school shootings and racially biased material and other threats of violence," the release read.

Nevertheless, officials said law enforcement and police presence will be increased at schools in the Superior and Louisville area as a precaution.

"Our understanding remains that the threats that are being investigated are general in nature and did not mention BVSD or any of our schools," a letter from Boulder Valley stated.