Investigators still working to establish motive behind Monterey Park mass shooting

An investigation into a mass shooting in California has provided authorities with little insight into why a gunman burst into a crowded dance hall and opened fire on those celebrating the Lunar New Year.

The suspect, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, unleashed a hail of bullets inside Star Ballroom Dance Studio Saturday night, fatally striking 11 people and wounding nine more. So far, investigators have been unable to “establish a connection between the suspect and any of the victims,” Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna told reporters during a late-night press conference on Wednesday.

Luna said authorities are also still working to understand Tran’s motive. He directly addressed speculation that the suspect met his ex-wife at the studio, noting Tran was unmarried and that detectives have been unable “to tie him in romantically to any of the victims.”

“Sometimes it’s frustrating when something like this happens that’s so tragic because we’re trying to understand it and it doesn’t make sense,” Luna told reporters.

Based on interviews, investigators believe that Tran had not visited the dance studio where the shooting occurred for years.

“We’ve also been hearing a lot of information that he was recently there,” Luan said. “Again, based on the statements we have, he hasn’t been there for five years.”

In the wake of the massacre, authorities discovered Tran’s motorcycle parked near the dance studio in Monterey Park. They believe he put it there as an “alternative getaway vehicle.”

The gunman was found Sunday in a white van parked in a lot near the Del Amo Mall. He died by suicide.

A search of the vehicle turned up the handgun Tran used to take his own life.

Police have so far recovered two more weapons belonging to Tran, including the suspected murder weapon, a Cobray Model CM 11-9, known as a MAC-10. Authorities recovered it after 26-year-old Brandon Tsay wrestled it away from Tran at an Alhambra ballroom. Police also found a Savage Arms .308 caliber rifle during a search of the suspect’s home.

The MAC-10 and other variants were banned in California in 1992.

Tran purchased the fireman, which was unregistered, in 1999 in Monterey Park. It’s unclear whether he acquired it through a private party or a registered dealer.

“That is something else that we’re looking at,” said Luna. “ATF is assisting us, just as the FBI is. They’re helping us to get that information.”