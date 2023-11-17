Investigators find stolen vehicles, over 100 catalytic converters at Victorville chop shop

A Victorville couple was arrested after sheriff’s investigators discovered stolen vehicles and over 100 catalytic converters in their possession.

On Monday, Nov. 13, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Auto Theft Task Force conducted an investigation regarding the possession of a stolen vehicle at a Victorville residence.

Investigators served a search warrant at the residence in the 13200 block of Pacific Terrace and recovered six stolen vehicles and over 100 suspected stolen catalytic converters, sheriff’s officials said.

Jonathan De Jesus Ortega and Melissa Flores Reyes, both 28, were arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on suspicion of possessing stolen vehicles and owning/etc. a chop shop, sheriff’s officials reported.

Ortega and Reyes were released on bail the following day, according to sheriff’s booking records.

Catalytic converters

The catalytic converter is the most expensive auto part of a vehicle due to the precious metals used in its manufacturing.

Catalytic converter prices can range anywhere between $300 and $3,000 depending on the vehicle make and model, or if it’s new or used, auto and recycling experts said.

The scrap value of a catalytic converter is estimated between $250 and $1,500.

Last year, approximately 1,600 catalytic converters were reportedly stolen in California each month. The Golden State accounts for 37% of all catalytic converter theft claims nationwide, according to the Department of Justice,

Auto task force

The auto theft task force devotes its attention and efforts to combating organized vehicle theft, auto theft rings and chop shop operations that dispose of vehicle parts.

The task force also routinely conducts inspections of vehicle-related businesses for any auto theft violations.

The agency also involves city police agencies, the county district attorney’s office, the San Bernardino Police Department, the California Highway Patrol, the Department of Motor Vehicles, and the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the task force at 909-388-4898 or sheriff’s dispatch at 760-956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

