Investigators: Surveillance video shows suspect in Camden shooting approach car

CAMDEN — Authorities say surveillance video captures the gunshots that killed a Camden man on May 17 as he sat in his car.

Jason McAllister, 20, of Camden, surrendered to police on Monday in connection with the shooting that killed Luis Vazquez-Garcia.

According to a statement of probable cause, surveillance video in the area of 7th and State streets in North Camden captured a Honda Accord driven by Vazquez-Garcia at around 9:23 p.m. A man is seen walking along State Street near 7th, the affidavit said. The Honda turns from 7th onto State Street, then makes a U-turn before stopping at the intersection, it continued.

The court document said that the man seen walking on the surveillance video is then seen walking up to the Honda, then pulling out a gun and firing into the driver's side of the car before fleeing.

Vazquez-Garcia was discovered by Camden County Police Department officers responding to a ShotSpotter activation inside the car, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The 31-year-old was pronounced dead at Cooper University Hospital a short time later. Three 9 mm shell casings were found near the car and there were three gunshots to the driver's side door, the affidavit said.

A witness identified McAllister when shown the video footage by police, the statement added.

McAllister was taken into custody on Monday and remains in Camden County Correctional Facility.

The charges against McAllister are only charges; he has not been convicted in connection with this case.

This is an ongoing investigation between the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Camden County Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Kim Abreu at the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (856) 225-8443 and Camden County Metro Police Department Det. Matt Kreidler at (609) 519-6918. Tips can also be sent anonymously to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

Phaedra Trethan has been a reporter and editor in South Jersey since 2007 and has covered Camden and surrounding areas since 2015, concentrating on issues relating to quality of life and social justice for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. She's called South Jersey home since 1971. Contact her with feedback, news tips or questions at ptrethan@gannettnj.com, on Twitter @wordsbyphaedra, or by phone at 856.486-2417.

