Investigators can’t determine cause of deadly QVC fire in Rocky Mount

Investigators said they could not determine the cause of a deadly fire that destroyed the QVC Distribution Center in December 2021, our partners at WTVD reported.

However, authorities did say that the fire did not appear to be a criminal act.

ALSO READ: Worker’s body found after fire at QVC facility in North Carolina

The Charlotte Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, along with multiple local and state investigators, said Thursday that they have concluded that the cause is “undetermined.”

“After a yearlong investigation, a team of very committed investigators representing ATF and area partners have listed the cause of this devastating fire as undetermined,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Bennie Mims. “Every angle was evaluated and all possible causes were investigated thoroughly. The primary goal is to find out if the cause is accidental, natural, or incendiary. In the end, investigators found that there was not enough evidence to support an exact cause of the fire.

“Investigators looked very closely at whether or not this was a criminal act,” Mims added. “Throughout the investigation, there has been no evidence discovered which would support any findings that the cause of this fire was a result of criminal activity.”

About 75% of the QVC facility was destroyed in the Dec. 18 blaze that killed a 21-year-old worker. In January, the company that runs QVC announced it was shutting down the center, putting nearly 2,000 people out of work.

VIDEO: Massive Fire Destroys QVC Distribution Center