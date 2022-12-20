Investigators in Tallahassee, Gadsden grapple with crime across county lines

For the past two years, homicide investigators in Tallahassee have been faced with what they say is a growing problem: crime coming across county lines as out-of-town suspects and groups settle disagreements with gunfire in the capital city.

Investigators say an October shooting on Pensacola Street, which left one man dead and eight others injured, was tied to a feud between rival factions in Gadsden County.

But top officials in Gadsden County say gun violence knows no borders and the issue requires regional collaboration, not finger pointing.

Tallahassee Police Department homicide investigator Nick Roberts, who investigated the police shooting of De’Arius Cannon during the Oct. 28 Pensacola Street shootout, said in the last 24 months he started noticing suspects from neighboring Gadsden County were becoming more involved in shootings in Tallahassee.

Often times, he said, the same guns are used by the same people who are wanted in connection with other violent crimes.

“2020 is when we really started noticing this uptick in violence, and it coincided with COVID,” said Roberts in an interview alongside two other Violent Crimes Unit detectives. “It’s mainly Gadsden targeting southside people in Tallahassee or being targeted by southside people in Tallahassee.”

In 2020, there were three Gadsden County-linked homicides, one of which remains unsolved. In 2021, there were four, one unsolved, and this year there have been two, both of which remain active investigations. This year there have been 18 shooting deaths in Tallahassee, according to the Tallahassee Democrat's rolling analysis of gun violence.

Roberts said there are few cases that originate from other counties like Jefferson, Thomas and Wakulla, but most of the spillover comes from individuals who live in Gadsden.

Criminals don’t recognize ‘boundaries’

Shortly after Demario “Ro” Murray was killed as a crowd of several hundred gathered during celebrations that followed a Florida State University home football game and Florida A&M University’s homecoming festivities, TPD Chief Lawrence Revell revealed the working theory of the shooting: feuding groups from Gadsden County had come to Tallahassee where they settled their scores.

The mass shooting brought the issue to the forefront, but in reality, gun violence spilling across county lines isn’t new.

Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office Col. Bobby Collins said there is a fair amount of crime that comes from Tallahassee and other places.

“There is enough crime for everyone to stay occupied trying to police their jurisdictions,” Collins said. “Criminals, unlike law enforcement, don’t recognize jurisdictional boundaries.”

Divided by the Ochlocoknee River, Leon and Gadsden County have a lot of overlap. People live in one place and work in another. Families transcend the county line and, sometimes, so does crime, Collins said.

“It’s not unusual to have persons who commit crimes from Leon County in Gadsden County or vice versa,” he said. “We would never be one to finger point to say we have a problem coming from other counties to commit crimes here.”

Tallahassee detectives look toward loose ‘gang’ affiliations

During Cannon’s trial earlier this month, in which he was convicted of the lesser charge of attempted manslaughter, prosecutors questioned eyewitnesses to the shooting as they tried to zero in on which groups may have been responsible.

But Roberts and Tallahassee homicide detective Jerry Megna were hesitant to call the incident a gang-related shooting because state statutes are narrow in defining a gang.

Roberts said there is a long history of violent disputes between groups in north and south Tallahassee but in recent years, alliances with groups in Gadsden County have emerged.

“The chief is not wrong when he says there is an uptick in people coming from Gadsden and committing these shooting incidents,” Roberts said. “In Tallahassee, our gangs are validated, and our gang members are validated, per statute. (In Gadsden), some have not been validated. So, we know they exist, but the legal terminology to call them a gang isn’t there.”

A Tallahassee regional gang dispute was blamed for the city's second mass shooting in a month that came after a man started shooting at an outdoor Florida A&M University basketball court, killing one and injuring four.

In Gadsden, Megna said some are self-designating and have a social media presence. They identify more with a geographic location than anything, he continued, listing groups linked to Chattahoochee, Havana, Midway, unincorporated Sawdust and Quincy.

“Until Pensacola Street, all the biggest stuff going on hadn’t been realized,” Megna said. “You did have multiple shootings occur between parties that were living in Gadsden County. Those quarrels and beefs are still occurring. That quarrel got brought here.”

Resources all go toward a “common goal”

Investigating and making arrests of out-of-county suspects in homicide and other cases can be challenging for law enforcement.

De'Arius Cannon waits for his attorneys, the prosecution team and judge to finish their sidebar so his murder trial could continue Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. He acquitted of murder charges but found guilty on a lesser charge of attempted manslaughter.

During Cannon’s trial, several of the victims who were injured by gunfire testified. But detectives in both counties often find it difficult to secure the cooperation of out-of-town witnesses or even victims that could provide statements that could lead to an arrest.

Megna said it’s not necessarily fear that keeps people from divulging information, but instead concern over being labeled a pariah, hesitancy to devote the time to go through the legal process and a belief that crime is an unfortunate fact of life.

"I think the fear of retaliation isn’t the issue,” he said. “It’s the apathy and acceptance of violence.”

Gadsden's Collins said the Sheriff’s Office has made strides in getting to know the communities across the county. Those connections pay off when violence erupts and it's not witnesses’ first interaction with law enforcement.

“It starts and ends with building and fostering relationships and knowing the people in the community,” he said. “It’s not going to happen at a desk and not during the hours of 8 and 5. You have to do things that are non-traditional.”

Detectives from both communities agree: Law enforcement often finds itself spread thin no matter which department is investigating the case.

In Tallahassee that is often due to staffing issues. Specifically, juggling regular patrols, community policing and criminal investigations. The agency, like other departments, has suffered through a nationwide shortage of police recruits.

GCSO has benefited from the support of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. FDLE has provided Gadsden County officials with investigative and crime scene assistance as well as input from the Drug Enforcement Agency to combat drugs in the rural county.

GCSO has seven people, including a lieutenant and a sergeant, in its investigative squad that cover all types of crime. In the last year, four new investigators have come on, which has required training to bring them up to speed.

GCSO has an approved budget for 2023 at $8.4 million. By comparison, TPD’s share of the city’s $826 million operating budget is $66 million.

Collins said there is regular communication and collaboration between Gadsden, Tallahassee and South Georgia-based law enforcement as well as state and federal agencies.

“There’s a plethora of resources,” he said. “We all have to work together. We all have the same common goal to curtail the crime and be proactive, but I think we’re all limited on funds and resources and could use more resources.”

Unsolved cases come down to one thing: ‘We can’t do this alone’

Often times, investigators on both sides of the county line are investigating the same people.

Detectives in Tallahassee rely in part on the expertise of law enforcement officials in other counties, who may know suspects or where to find them.

“There’s that eyes-on-the-ground intelligence that the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office and Quincy Police Department would have that we don’t,” Roberts said. “Our relationship is with detectives and deputies. Gadsden has never prevented us from coming over and working a case.”

In Cannon’s case, his 9mm handgun, which he said he fired in defense as a hail of bullets sprayed across Pensacola Street, was linked to another shooting last year at a nightclub near Quincy.

That information was not presented to jurors because, although the forensic ballistics on the bullet matched, it was impossible to tell when and by whom it was fired.

But the scenario is one TPD homicide detective Curtis Bridges is familiar with. Bridges came to TPD after leaving GCSO in 2013.

Bridges is still investigating a Nov. 18, 2020, shooting on Mission Road in Tallahassee that injured one and left another dead.

They were shot, Bridges said, in what appeared to be a retaliatory shooting related to a shooting in Gadsden County.

Three firearms involved were linked to incidents in Gadsden County, one connected to a homicide there, Bridges said. At least three who were victims in the case were residents there. The victim who died was seeking refuge in Leon County and was targeted.

“A lot of times we have a lot of the same players,” said Bridges who stressed how important tips from community members are on solving similar crimes.

“We really do need the communities’ help in these cases especially with a lot of the players not being from here and us not having knowledge,” he said. “We can’t do this alone.”

