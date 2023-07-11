Investigators target suspect in Lockport double shooting that led to homicide

Jul. 11—Investigators have reportedly zeroed-in on a suspect in a double shooting that took the life of a Lockport man and left a local woman seriously wounded.

Law enforcement sources say a suspect in the case has been identified but they declined to name him. Sources say the suspect is in custody but has not been charged directly in connection with the shooting.

At the same time, the wounded woman remains in serious but stable condition. She is reportedly being treated for a severe wound to her head and neck area.

Lockport Police patrol officers said they responded to a "shots fired" call at around 10 p.m. July 3, just outside a bodega near the corner of Locust and Walnut streets.

The first officers on the scene reported finding a female who had been "shot in the face." The victim was rushed by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, where she was treated and listed in serious condition. Her age and name have not been released by LPD.

Other responding officers reported locating a spent shell casing and found the body of a man about 100 feet from where the female was located. Rakeem Hamilton, 27, of Lockport, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have not said if the victims were known to each other or if there was a relationship between them. Sources with knowledge of the ongoing investigation said the incident was "targeted" and not random.

In a written statement provided to news media just after the incident, Lockport Police Chief Steven Abbott said, "We are working diligently to gather all available evidence and interview witnesses to establish a clear understanding of what transpired."

Lockport police have issued no additional public comment on their investigation.