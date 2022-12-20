Investigators make third arrest in Piedmont Ave. shooting

Dec. 19—OXFORD — Authorities from the Oxford Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigation have made a third arrest in connection with the Oct. 22 on Piedmont Avenue that wounded six people, among them an 18-month-old child.

Tevon Lamont Jones, 32, of Henderson faces four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and was held in the Granville County Jail pending a $360,000 secured bond, Oxford police said.

The arrest occurred in Henderson on Dec. 16, they said.

It followed those of Jamal Antonio Royster, 31, and Mario Demeatris Harris, 32, both of Oxford, who face one and four counts respectively of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

The investigation began after gunfire broke out the evening of Oct. 22 during a community "celebration of life" in the Piedmont Avenue neighborhood for the victim of a traffic accident. About 100 people were present and Oxford Police Chief Pat Ford has said it "was just random" who was hit by bullets.

Like Royster and Harris, Jones already has a felony record in North Carolina.

The state Department of Public Safety's database indicates that he spent almost a year and seven months in prison in 2011 and 2012 following convictions on charges of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and possessing a weapon of mass destruction.

That followed an incident in Granville County that occurred in 2009.

November homicide

Meanwhile, Oxford police report that they're also made additional arrests in connection with a Nov. 19 shooting on Person Street that claimed the life of Antonio "Bobo" Hargrove.

On Nov. 30, they and Henderson police arrested Damian Elon Terry, 35, of Henderson, who now faces a charge of first-degree murder. He was held without bond.

On Dec. 1, Oxford police also arrested a juvenile in connection with the incident, they said.

Those arrests followed that of Curtis Antwan Person Jr. of Henderson, who like Terry faces a charge of first-degree murder and was ordered held without bond.

Terry has a felony record that includes 2019 and 2021 convictions on charges of possessing Schedule II drugs, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

