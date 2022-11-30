Investigators tow five cars parked outside house where four University of Idaho students were fatally stabbed

Five cars parked outside a home where four University of Idaho students were murdered earlier this month were towed amid officers’ efforts to uncover evidence and locate their killer.

“Today, as part of the ongoing homicide investigation and original search warrant, detectives relocated five vehicles from within the police perimeter to a more secure long-term storage location to continue processing evidence,” the Moscow Police Department said in a news release Tuesday.

Video taken by Fox Digital shows each of the snow-covered cars — several of which belong to the murder victims — being hauled away from the house in Moscow, located just outside the University of Idaho campus.

Housemates Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and student Ethan Chapin, 20 were found dead on Nov. 13 inside the residence the women shared, sparking a mystery for which investigators still have few answers. According to authorities, all of the students died in the early hours of the morning from stab wounds caused by an “edged weapon such as a knife,” which has not yet been recovered.

Police said all four victims were “likely sleeping” in the minutes before the attack unfolded. Gonclaves and Mogen, who were longtime friends, were killed in their own bedrooms on the third floor of the off-campus house while Kernodle and her boyfriend Chapin were killed in her second-floor bedroom.

There were also two surviving roommates, who slept in the house that night and called 911 upon finding the first victim the following morning.

In wake of the violence, police said evidence recovered amid the ongoing investigation suggested the attack was “targeted” and “isolated,” but did not provide additional details. It’s now been more than two weeks since the quadruple murder occurred, and officers still have not identified a suspect.

Authorities have so far sifted through more than 1,000 tips and have conducted at least 150 interviews in connection with the case. They are currently seeking additional tips and surveillance footage showing “any unusual behavior” on Nov. 12, the night before the murders.

Goncalves and Mogen were out in downtown Moscow that night while Kernodle and Chapin were at the university’s Sigma Chi fraternity house, where they remained until the early hours of Nov. 13.

Police said all four victims were back at the house by 2 a.m.