Investigators say Tri-Cities teacher pressured student to undress during senior photo session

Court documents reveal how a Pasco teacher allegedly pressured a student into taking off her clothes during what was supposed to be a senior photo session.

Jeffrey Whiston, 43, of Benton City, was booked into the Benton County jail on Tuesday night on investigation of sexual exploitation of a 16-year-old girl.

He appeared briefly Wednesday in Benton County District Court, and bail was set at $150,000.

The Chiawana High School teacher has worked for the school district since August 2019. The full-time commercial photography instructor was immediately placed on paid leave, said Pasco schools Public Affairs Director Anna Tensmeyer.

Public information shows he was paid about $69,300 during the 2020-21 school year.

Whiston, who also is a pastor at a Burbank church, appears to help run a Facebook page that photographs Chiawana athletics events. Photos from Chiawana Sports dating back to fall 2017 bear his name on the watermark.

Tensmeyer said his Facebook page on Chiawana athletics events is not affiliated with the district.

Investigation

The investigation into the photo session began after the school district received a report from a concerned parent about the incident.

“Mr. Whiston was placed on administrative leave Tuesday morning in accordance with standard district procedure and the report was made to law enforcement,” Tensmeyer said an email.

“If true, these allegations represent a breach of our trust and a disappointing departure from our standards for all district employees. The safety of our students is the highest priority of our school and district staff members,” she wrote.

Court documents show, Benton County detectives were asked to investigate a report of a Chiawana teacher having taken nude photos of a 16-year-old student at his Benton City home.

Chiawana High School in Pasco

Investigators said the victim told her friends that she went to do a photoshoot with the teacher and was asked to get undressed, and he took photos of her in provocative positions without her clothing.

The victim’s identity has been withheld because she is a juvenile.

The victim told investigators that two weeks before spring break, teacher Jeffrey Whiston reminded the class of an offer he had made to have a free private “senior style” photoshoot with him at his residence.

The victim had seen other photos Whiston had taken of students and took him up on the offer. She said Whiston told her to bring several outfits such as dresses and swimsuits.

Benton City home

On April 6, she arrived at Whiston’s home, where he introduced her to his wife and daughter before going inside to get his camera equipment and taking her to an unattached shop building on his property.

Jeffrey Whiston, 43, a Chiawana High School photography teacher, makes a preliminary appearance in Benton County District Court via a video link after he was booked into the Benton County jail on investigation of sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to his Facebook page, he has four kids and is a pastor at Trinity Baptist Church in Burbank.

Nonprofit filings for the church list a Jeff Whiston as a governing officer. No one could be reached this week at the telephone number listed for the church.

During the photoshoot the victim was alone with Whiston.

She told investigators it started off routine, but Whiston began gradually making requests for her to pose more provocatively, or pull her dress or swimsuits in revealing ways.

While taking swimsuit photos, the victim said Whiston asked her to go fully nude and she felt she had no choice because the door was blocked and she felt trapped. The victim attempted to cover her chest and cross her legs.

While photographing her more, he asked if she would go “full nude.” The victim said she would not, and said Whiston then asked if she would do a full nude photoshoot after she turns 18. The victim said she told him she would “to oblige him,” said court documents.

That statement led investigators to believe that Whiston knew she was a minor, said the documents.

As she was leaving, the victim said Whiston recommended she come back again in the summer for more photos.

Investigators questioned Whiston after serving a search warrant at his home, and he reportedly admitted to asking to take nude photos of the teen. He then asked if he could speak to a lawyer before continuing.

Investigators agreed and began to stop the interview, but said Whiston continued to talk about the photos not being “fully nude” and was reminded that the interview was being stopped to honor his constitutional rights.