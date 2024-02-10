Investigators will try to find out why a private jet crashed onto a Florida interstate and killed 2

Federal authorities have launched an investigation to determine why a private jet tried to make an emergency landing on a Florida interstate, colliding with a vehicle and sparking a fiery crash that left two people dead.

According to the Associated Press , the Federal Aviation Administration said the Bombardier Challenger 600 jet had five people aboard when the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. Friday near Naples, just north of where the interstate heads east toward Fort Lauderdale along what is known as Alligator Alley.

Read: Man found guilty of attempted murder for a shooting outside of a nightclub on the Southside

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, with the NTSB leading the investigation. One NTSB investigator arrived at the crash site Friday afternoon, with several more expected to arrive on Saturday.

For information on this story, you may visit the published article by WSB .

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Family of woman allegedly killed by on-again off-again boyfriend speaks out

Read: Officials: At least 2 killed after small plane crashes into vehicle during emergency landing

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.