Investigators trying to pinpoint sightings of missing 4-year-old, Codi Bigsby, since Christmas

Investigators from the Hampton Police Division and FBI are working to pinpoint where and when 4-year-old Codi Bigsby was last seen — asking anyone who has encountered him since the holidays to come forward.

The boy’s father, 43-year-old Cory Bigsby, told police that he last saw the boy sleeping in bed at about 2 a.m. Monday, but police have been openly skeptical of the father’s account.

The FBI appealed to the public in a message Thursday morning that was distributed on the Hampton Police Division’s social media pages.

“Have you seen Codi, his father Cory, or his siblings since Christmas?” the FBI message asked.

The message also asked anyone who knows the family — and anyone in the neighborhood with home security surveillance footage that might be helpful — to call the FBI.

Hampton police have not said when Codi was last seen by anyone outside of his family, raising speculation that he hadn’t been seen since Christmas.

“We don’t have that,” said Cpl. Ernest Williams when asked if the boy was seen over the holidays. “We just reached out trying to get as much data on him as possible. So we just stretched it out a little more.”

Search warrants in the case have been filed under seal at Hampton Circuit Court. But investigators were seen removing bags and boxes of items from the family’s home Thursday afternoon, according to footage from WTKR-TV.

The FBI’s request for information on Thursday echoed an appeal that Hampton police spokesman Sgt. Reggie Williams made at a news conference a day earlier.

“We’re still seeking information on Codi’s last known whereabouts,” Williams said Wednesday. “But we’re also seeking information on his father for any information that you may have. Specifically regarding where he shops, who he’s with, and what he does.”

The family lives at the Buckroe Pointe Apartment Townhomes complex, off Old Buckroe Road.

Cory Bigsby called police just after 9 a.m. Monday to say he last saw his son asleep at the home about seven hours earlier. When he woke up, the father told police, the boy was gone.

Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot said previously that the father’s information isn’t credible, saying that evidence that police have gathered in the case doesn’t match the story that the father and others gave to detectives.

“We don’t believe that 4-year-old Codi wandered off, and we don’t believe that he was abducted,” Talbot told reporters on Tuesday.

Cory Bigsby was still at Hampton police headquarters Thursday afternoon — where police said he’s “voluntarily speaking with detectives” — meaning he’s now been there continuously for more than three days.

When people being questioned voluntarily remain at police headquarters for extensive periods and overnight stays, officers typically bring them food and provide a cot, pillow and blanket to sleep on.

While Hampton police have named Cory Bigsby a “person of interest” in the case, he hasn’t been charged with a crime.

Police say Codi lived with his father, and that there were other young children in the home. Talbot has declined to comment on whether there was a history of neglect in the family.

Local court records don’t show a significant criminal record for Cory Bigsby, though records show that Hampton police arrested him nearly four years ago after his girlfriend and mother of his children accused him of choking her.

The woman said Bigsby woke her up, accused her of cheating and “threatened to kill her,” according a criminal complaint filed in June 2018 in Hampton Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court.

The woman told police that when Bigsby kept yelling and wouldn’t leave, she went to the kitchen and got a knife. She said Bigsby grabbed her arm, pushed her onto the bed, choked her, and punched her several times in the head.

Court records show the assault and battery case was dropped on a prosecution motion in December 2018.

Though the FBI has been involved in the search for the Codi since the day he was reported missing, the FBI’s Norfolk Field Office declined to say what it’s doing to help in the search.

“At the request of the Hampton Police Department, the FBI is assisting with the investigation,” spokeswoman Cassandra Temple said. “They remain the lead agency as we work together on this investigation.”

Anyone with information regarding the disappearance of Codi Bigsby is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Peter Dujardin, 757-247-4749, pdujardin@dailypress.com